cronaca

Why SAG’s Best Actress Snub May Have Done Kristen Stewart a Favor (Column)

by Ufficio Stampa
16 January 2022
why-sag’s-best-actress-snub-may-have-done-kristen-stewart-a-favor-(column)

In awards season, the word “snub” gets overused in a major way. A snub, in life, is a deliberate dis. The essence of it is that it’s personal. When an actor fails to make the cut of nominees for a movie award, to call that a snub is to make it sound like a conspiracy […]

%d bloggers like this: