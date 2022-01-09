why-sidney-poitier-is-the-most-important-actor-in-american-history

This commentary on the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier was first published in the BAFTA Awards Book 2006, as part of the organization’s lifetime achievement award tribute to the trailblazing star, who died Jan. 6 at the age of 94. Is Sidney Poitier the most important actor in American history? One could quickly defend […]
