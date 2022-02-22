cronaca

Will Smith, Jemele Hill, Stacey Abrams and Cicely Tyson Among First Wave of NAACP Image Award Winners

by
22 February 2022
will-smith,-jemele-hill,-stacey-abrams-and-cicely-tyson-among-first-wave-of-naacp-image-award-winners

Journalist Jemele Hill, civil rights activist Stacey Abrams, superstar Will Smith and the legendary Cicely Tyson were among the winners of podcast and literary kudos presented Monday as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. The Image Awards’ non-televised awards are being handed out during five virtual ceremonies to stretch across the week starting Feb. […]

