cronaca

Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column)

by
9 April 2022
will-smith-must-return-his-oscar-to-restore-the-award’s-honor-(guest-column)


The Motion Picture Academy’s decision to ban Will Smith from Oscar ceremonies and events for 10 years as discipline for slapping Chris Rock is little more than an extended time out for a playground bully. It’s a toothless penalty that lays bare the shallowness of Hollywood morals. At this point, the only person who can […]

%d bloggers like this: