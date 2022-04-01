cronaca

Will Smith Resigns From Academy Over Chris Rock Oscars Slap Backlash

by
2 April 2022
will-smith-resigns-from-academy-over-chris-rock-oscars-slap-backlash


Will Smith, facing possible expulsion or suspension after he assaulted Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast, has instead resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The move comes as the actor is embroiled in the gravest crisis of his career and as the organization behind the Academy Awards has struggled in […]

