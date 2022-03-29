cronaca

Will Smith vs. Chris Rock at the Oscars: Was Either Right, Or Should Both Be Condemned? (PODCAST)

30 March 2022
Variety’s Clayton Davis has seen a lot of things. But nothing prepared him for being in the audience at Sunday’s Oscars, and witnessing Will Smith leap on stage and smack Chris Rock — and the awkward aftermath inside the Dolby Theater. “It’s the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been in my life,” Davis says on this […]

