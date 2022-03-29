cronaca

Will Smith’s Post-Slap Oscars Acceptance Speech Spiked Audience by 600,000 Viewers

by
29 March 2022
will-smith’s-post-slap-oscars-acceptance-speech-spiked-audience-by-600,000-viewers


Viewership for Sunday’s Oscars grew by 511,000 viewers during the 15-minute time span that featured Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, according to Live + Same Day Nielsen data. While Oscars viewership dipped again from there, it spiked again shortly after 11 p.m. ET, this time by 614,000 viewers, during Smith’s Best Actor win and acceptance […]

