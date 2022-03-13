cronaca

William Hurt, Oscar-Winning Actor for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ Dies at 71

13 March 2022
William Hurt, an acclaimed actor best known for his Oscar-winning performance in 1985’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and his work in “Broadcast News,” “A History of Violence” and “Children of a Lesser God,” died Sunday of natural causes. He was 71 years old. Hurt’s death was confirmed to Variety by his friend, Gerry Byrne. More […]

