‘Willing to flex our industrial muscle’: Union bosses’ strike warning as real wages fall

by pappa2200
23 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘willing-to-flex-our-industrial-muscle’:-union-bosses’-strike-warning-as-real-wages-fall


Union chiefs are warning of strikes unless pay offers to combat the record drop in real wages are put on the table.

pappa2200

0 comments on “‘Willing to flex our industrial muscle’: Union bosses’ strike warning as real wages fall

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: