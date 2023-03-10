MONDO

Willy Brandt Steering Committee (WBSC) event: Commemoration of former Prime Minister of Serbia, Mr. Zoran Đinđić

by valipomponi
10 Marzo 2023
Comments 0


Agenda: The exchange of views between members of S&D Group and: – Mr Zoran Lutovac (President of the Democratic Party in Serbia) – Ms Kseniia Marković (MP and international secretary of the Democratic Party in Serbia) – Mr Nemanja Todorović Štiplija (Editor in Chief, European Western Balkans web portal) The event will take place in the European Parliament in Strasbourg…

valipomponi

0 comments on “Willy Brandt Steering Committee (WBSC) event: Commemoration of former Prime Minister of Serbia, Mr. Zoran Đinđić

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: