winona-lake-named-one-of-most-charming-small-towns-in-america

There’a new point of pride for folks in Winona Lake.

It’s been named one of the fifty most charming small towns in America.

On the HGTV website, the study authors wrote that spending a day by Winona Lake is relaxing.

They describe the Village as mecca and a venue for concerts, performances and festivals.

Besides the HGTV accolades, the Village is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

