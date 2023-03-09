winter-weather-advisory-issued-ahead-of-expected-messy-weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties along the Indiana/Michigan border in the 95.3 MNC listening area.

Thursday, March 9, is dry during the day. Precipitation moves in after the evening commute and continues overnight and Friday morning. Areas to the north will have accumulating snow by Friday morning, some areas up to 6″ is possible. The southern portions of Michiana will see a rain/snow mix. Plan on an impactful Friday morning commute. Any lingering snow showers during the day Friday are lighter, then end by the afternoon. This will give time for roads to improve by the Friday evening commute. Temperatures are in the mid 30s for highs this weekend. Don’t forget we spring forward one hour on Sunday morning. A few light snow showers are possible Saturday night or Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Elkhart, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Your ABC 57 First Warning Neighborhood Weather Center Forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy. High 44.

Thursday Night: Accumulating snow. Low 31.

Friday: Heaviest snow early AM. Snow showers late morning, ending by afternoon. High 35.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 36.

pappa2200