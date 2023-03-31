wisconsin-woman-charged-with-repeated-sexual-assault-of-13-year-old-allegedly-threatened-victim-for-‘cheating’-on-her

A 27-year-old woman is Wisconsin has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy multiple times and even threatened him after he “cheated” on her. Kaitlyn Leigh Skar was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of repeated sexual assault of the same child — at least three violations of first or second-degree sexual assault, and child enticement — sexual contact, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Green Bay Fox affiliate WLUK-TV, the investigation into Skar began when the victim’s mother filed a report with the Green Bay Police Department claiming that her 13-year-old son was having a sexual relationship with a 27-year-old woman. Police reportedly said that the mother came to the precinct on March 24 upset after having learned that the woman — later identified as Skar — was allegedly having sexual intercourse with and threatening the safety of her minor child.

A review of the messages on the victim’s phone reportedly corroborated the claims of Skar sexually assaulting him.

Skar and the victim reportedly met when the boy was at his aunt’s house, which is located next to Skar’s residence in the 1600 block of 9th Street. The victim allegedly told police that during his first encounter with Skar, the older woman offered to give the boy cookies and then asked him if he wanted to take a “puff” from her vape device, WLUK reported. Afterwards, the two reportedly exchanged phone numbers.

During the initial encounter, the victim told police he explicitly mentioned that he was only 13 years old, according to a report from Green Bay CBS affiliate WFRV-TV.

Skar and the child allegedly began texting and messaging each other through various social media apps, with Skar allegedly speaking to the victim about “cuddling, holding hands, and watching movies,” according to WLUK. The conversations then became increasingly lewd, with Skar reportedly telling the victim that he was “making her ‘horny.’” Police say that Skar also recorded “sexual videos” that she sent to the victim.

After exchanging the videos, the child on March 14 took the bus to Skar’s apartment after finishing middle school, WFRV reported. Skar reportedly met him at the bus stop and brought him back to her home where she sexually assaulted him, police say. The victim reportedly told police that he and Skar had sex at least three times between March 14 and March 18.

The victim claimed that Skar eventually began threatening and harassing him — at one point she allegedly told him that she was going to have someone “beat him up” because he failed to respond to a video chat, WFRV reported.

When the victim eventually told Skar that he was cheating on her, she reportedly responded by threatening him. However, the victim reportedly said that Skar apologized the next day, messaging him that she “wasn’t trying to go to jail.”

In an interview with police investigators, Skar allegedly admitted to having “sexual contact” with the victim, WLUK reported. Investigators say that Skar told them she believed the victim was 16 despite the age of consent in Wisconsin being 18.

If convicted on both counts, Skar faces a maximum sentence of up to 65 years in prison.

Skar is scheduled to appear in court again on April 4.

