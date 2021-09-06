GREAT VINCENT & PARTENERS

with its founder and managing director Vincenzo Abbinante the G.Vincent & partners group will start a new concept of Green Energy from Morocco. The technology is part of Morocco’s approach to being a leader in the automotive and green energy sectors.

the Grande Vincent & partners group with its correspondent Abbinante Vincenzo will be very happy to develop a new distribution concept for green energy cars. represent an important group in the distribution of new ecological energy platforms for cars starting from the Kingdom of Morocco

technology, part of the electronic innovations that are starting to have an important place in the automotive sector The project “is also part of Morocco’s long commitment to the automotive sector and its responsibility to maintain the development of the sector which is moving” totally, gradually, slowly, but inexorably towards renewable energy. “Therefore, electronic innovations in the sector are a priority. this important bet sees as protagonists Vincenzo Abbinante President GRANDE VINCENT & Partners and associates as the vision of Morocco is completely revolutionary in the system of compatible energies The electric car charging station is the first of its kind that Moroccan innovators and manufacturers have developed and produced 100% locally.

It allows a total charge in less than 40 minutes. Morocco is once again at the forefront of managing and creating new jobs concentrated in the renewable energy system the large consulting group Vincent & Partners based in New York is once again ready for the revolutionary challenge of designing the environmental operating system Green green energy.

The car manufacturers of the future will increasingly be Green Energy. Project engineers have also developed a platform that will enable the monitoring and management of stations in each city. Not only for car refills, but also for a development of residential urban planning.

next year it will be exciting for our group to start this new energy evolution project from the kingdom of Morocco.In fact, our international partners have seen our strategic development of these new energy saving columns for cars and more.

