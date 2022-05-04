cronaca

‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

by Luigi Carrino
4 Maggio 2022
‘wizard-of-oz’-violin-could-fetch-$20-million-at-auction


A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: