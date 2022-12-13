wizz-air-abu-dhabi-celebrates-doubling-its-fleet-with-the-arrival-of-itseighth-aircraft

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is ramping up operations and meeting the airline’s ambitious growth plans by expanding its state-of-the-art fleet.

The additional aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to enhance frequencies and offer tourists and residents hassle-free, affordable travel in both the UAE and throughout the region to the very best destinations. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a plethora of year-round travel opportunities with culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said:“We are delighted to welcome our newstate-of-the-art aircraftand reaffirm our commitment to expanding safe and efficient travel for all customers.

Our new aircraft enable us to enhance our incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences and add an eclectic mix of new destinations to our ever growing network. Our recent exciting expansion into Central Asia, the Maldives and throughout the Gulfshowcases the strength of regional connectivity and we are committed to providing travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone across the region. We are excited for future growth in 2023 and we look forward to seeing you on-board our new aircraft soon.”

Mark Souter, Senior Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports Said:”We are delighted to see Wizz Air Abu Dhabi reach another important milestone which is testament to the airline’s sustained growth within both the local and international air travel markets. Building on our strong partnership, we look forward to this expansion continuing and our connectivity between Abu Dhabi and the World being further enhanced”.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of eight brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 172 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service

The post Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Celebrates Doubling Its Fleet With The Arrival Of Itseighth Aircraft first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Mata