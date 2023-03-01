wizz-air-abu-dhabi-growth-continues-with-the-addition-of-a-new-aircraft-and-expansion-of-ever-growing-network-with-new-routes-to-central-asia,-europe-and-africa

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE,is ramping up operations to meet high demand and expanding its modern, sustainable fleet. With nine state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline is driving ambitious growth into new territories with must-see destinations for adventure lovers carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel.

The additional aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to enhance frequencies and offer tourists and residents hassle-free, affordable travel in both the UAE and throughout multiple continents to the very best destinations. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a plethora of year-round travel opportunities with culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.

Set to launch this summer, the national airline is commencing operations to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and the relaunch of popular routes to Larnaca,Santorini and Sohag, Egypt.Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED179*.

On top of the new destinations, the new aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to increase the ultra-low-cost-travel footprint on the current network with increased presence on Abu Dhabi – Tirana, Yerevan, Baku, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Athens, Almaty, Astana, Sarajevo, Ankara, Tashkent and Samarkand.

Bishkek, the financial centre of Kyrgyzstan, is a modern, cosmopolitan city with colourful bazaars. Located at the foothills of the Tien Shan mountain range, Bishkek is an eclectic mix of Kyrgyz culture and Soviet architecture with must-see attractions including the State Historical Museum and Ala-Too Square.Adventurous travellers can enjoy the beautiful sites in the nearby countryside with the unmissable mountains at Ala-Archa National Park and pristine valleys.

Well-known for its palm-tree seafront, Larnaca is truly authentic and offers a plethora of tourist sites with laidback crowds. The port city has over 10,000 years of history and has a lived-in, local feel with its central location making it the ideal destination to visit Cyprus’ must-see idyllic travel hotspots.

Santorini, one of the most famous islands in the world, is located in the Aegean Sea and offers breath-taking views. Dazzling panoramas put the head-turning island on peoples bucket list with romantic sunsets and volcanic-sand beaches making Santorini a true supermodel of the Greek islands.

Located on the west bank of the Nile, Sohag boasts remarkable historical sites and magnificent views of Africa’s famous River Nile. Considered to be among the most ancient destinations of Egypt, Sohag offers an authentic cultural experience with interesting monuments including temples and statues.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said:“Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel and liberating lives through affordable travel in the UAE and beyond. The ninth aircraft will provide an additional thirty thousand ultra-low-fare seats per month, enabling us to expand our network with a plethora of incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences making travel available for everyone. Our exciting expansion, in Bishkek and the re-launch of Larnaca, Santorini and Sohaghighlights the strength and variety of our network. We will continue expanding our network throughout 2023, capitalizing on record growth last year, and we look forward to seeing you on board our new aircraft soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia),Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Bishkek Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 01/06/2023 199 AED* Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday, Wednesday and Friday 03/07/2023 179 AED* Abu Dhabi – Sohag Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday 04/07/2023 179 AED* Abu Dhabi – Santorini Monday and Friday 02/06/2023 179 AED*

The post Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Growth Continues With The Addition Of A New Aircraft And Expansion Of Ever Growing Network With New Routes To Central Asia, Europe And Africa first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Ufficio Stampa