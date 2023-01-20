wizz-air-abu-dhabi-inaugurates-its-first-flight-to-turkiye

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has commenced operations on the exciting new route of Ankara,the second largest city in Turkiye and a modern European metropolis with a rich historical heritage. The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Turkiye. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED199 *.

Ankara, the heart of Turkiye and Central Anatolia, boasts plenty of shopping malls, state houses and a bustling nightlife, with unique opportunities to experience its well-preserved architecture. Exciting attractions include old castles and ruins to two extraordinary monuments central to the Turkish story – the Anıtkabir, a tribute to modern Turkiye founder, and the Museum of Anatolian Civilisations – in addition to a vibrant arts and cultural scene.

The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations in 25 different countries and is ready to accelerate and expand operations further in 2023. The flight from Abu Dhabi to Ankara operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday,with ultra-low-fares available from AED 199*.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome the new year by expanding our ever-growing network further into Europe, an important growth region for Wizz AirAbu Dhabi, expanding our eclectic mix of marvellous destinations.Turkiye is unmissable and historic, and throughout this year we will continue to deliver adventurous travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone. We are excited for continued growth in 2023,connecting people to create great memories, and we look forward to seeing you onboard our young and sustainable aircraft soon.”

TAV Esenboğa General Manager NurayDemirer said:“Ankara Esenboğa Airport is recovering well from the effects of the pandemic. In 2022, we handled more than 8.5 million passengers. We are working hard with our stakeholders to increase direct flights from our capital Ankara to the rest of the world. We have made a good start to 2023. We are delighted to welcome Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s first scheduled flight in Türkiye, Abu Dhabi-Ankara, and to offer our passengers the convenience of a direct flight to a new destination. We look forward to more new routes with Wizz Air.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkiye), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Ankara Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday AED 199*

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Vittorio Ferla