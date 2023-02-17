wizz-air-abu-dhabi-inaugurates-new-route-to-the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-and-enhances-regional-connectivty

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has commenced operations on the new route of Medina, a centre of Islamic culture. The new destinations further strengthen regional connectivity with high quality point-to-point travelon WIZZ’sconvenient flight schedule. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED219 *.

Medina, a historical city of religious significance,boasts breath-taking views and architecture. Known as ‘The Enlightened City’, Medina is home to Al Masjid an Nabawi, the Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) Mosque, the oldest mosque in the world. Medina is the burial place of Prophet Muhammad and steeped in Islamic history and civilisation with prominent mosques and landmarks to visit.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Saudi Arabia boasts an eclectic mix of travel opportunities and we are delighted to boost the Saudi tourism industry with ultra-low-fares to Medina. We are committed to strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with unique travel experiences awaiting adventurous travellers across our ever-expanding network. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our modern, young, and sustainable aircraft soon.”

Eng. SofieneAbdessalem, Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operations Company, said: “We are pleased that Wizz Air has joined our airline network with daily flights between Medina and Abu Dhabi. This demonstrates Tibah Airports Operation Company’s commitment and strategy to expand travel options, strengthen the global connectivity of Medina Airport, one of the Kingdom’s main gateways, and provide convenient and affordable travel alternatives for our customers.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia),Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Sales start Flights start Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Medina Daily On sale 15 February 219 AED

