wizz-air-launches-daily-abu-dhabi,-medina-route-from-$60





Budget airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has started flying a new daily route to Saudi Arabia’s Medina with rates from as low as $60.

The UAE-based budget carrier will fly to the Saudi city, home to the Prophet’s Mosque daily from Abu Dhabi.

“Saudi Arabia boasts an eclectic mix of travel opportunities, and we are delighted to boost the Saudi tourism industry with ultra-low-fares to Medina,” Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi was quoted as saying by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“We are committed to strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with unique travel experiences awaiting adventurous travelers across our ever-expanding network.”

The airline also flies to Saudi Arabia’s city of Dammam.

Last month, Wizz Air launched new direct flights from the Saudi capital Riyadh to the European cities of Hungary and Romania.

The Kingdom hopes to triple the annual number of passengers arriving in the country by 2030, and it is aiming for a tenfold increase in the number of travelers transiting through the country by then.

Wizz Air launched flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam from Austria and Italy at the end of 2022, and it also serves cities in Bulgaria and Cyprus direct from the Saudi capital.

Additionally, it offers routes to Jordan, Turkey, Greece, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Kuwait, Georgia, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Kazakhstan, Greece, Uzbekistan, Bosnia, Israel, Albania and Armenia, among others.

