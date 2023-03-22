wizz-air-receives-airline-of-the-year-award-at-air-transport-awards

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally[1],was named Airline of the Year at Air Transport Awards. The award was received by JózsefVáradi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air, at the gala event in Montreal, which took place next to the 2023 Air Transport Symposium with the participation of industry leaders.

The Air Transport Awards are international prizes of and for the air transport industry. The awards are recognition of excellence and of the achievements of the aviation sector. The annual awards are bestowed to organisations, companies and leaders of the air transport industry.

JózsefVáradi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air, said: “I am grateful to accept the Airline of the Year award on behalf of the entire Wizz Air team. Wizz Air is one of the fastest growing and greenest airlines in the world. We provide our customers with great services at the lowest possible fares across the Wizz network of 1,000 routes in 55 countries in Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa. This award is a recognition of the relentless efforts of our 8,000 employees to make flying accessible to everyone.”

Vittorio Rienzo