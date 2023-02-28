woman-accuses-psg-football-player-achraf-hakimi-of-rape





Paris Saint-Germain footballer Achraf Hakimi is being investigated for alleged rape, according to French news outlet Le Parisien.

The player allegedly invited a woman to his home in Boulogne-Billancourt while his wife, Hiba Abouk, and children were on vacation in Dubai.

The 23-year-old woman went to the police this weekend and accused the PSG player of raping her despite her not consenting to intercourse. She told the officers she only wanted to “make a statement of rape,” without filing an official complaint.

However, the police have now opened an investigation against Hakimi due to the severity of the allegations.

The PSG player didn’t play on Sunday against Marseille due to an injury.

The Moroccan footballer, 24, allegedly met the victim on Instagram on January 16th, and then invited her to his home on February 25th, according to Le Parisien. The woman reportedly escaped the alleged attack by kicking the player and calling a friend to pick her up.

Hakimi is a well-known footballer and played a crucial role in his national team’s historic run to the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup last year.

The police are continuing their investigation, and further details about the case are yet to emerge.

He has not yet responded to the allegations.

Hakimi’s wife, whom he met in 2018 when he was playing for Dortmund in Germany, is twelve years older than him and gained recognition for her role in the Spanish crime drama El Principe.

Hakimi and his wife share similar backgrounds, with Hiba being born in Madrid to Tunisian immigrants.

In 2020, the couple got married in a private ceremony before welcoming their first child. Their second child was born in 2022.

Last October, they were featured in a photoshoot in Vogue Arabia as the World Cup approached.

valipomponi