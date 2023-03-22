woman-charged-with-battering-police-officers-after-crash

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a vehicle crash and battery of several South Bend Police Officers.
It was just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, when South Bend Police were called to an address on South 24th Street on the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a fence.
Upon arrival, officers observed a female getting out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle that was in the front yard of a home.
Durojai Mason, 20, stated that she never learned how to drive and said that she was drinking prior to operating the vehicle. While speaking with Mason, officers located a young child in the back seat of the vehicle without a car seat or seatbelt. Officers then administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Mason, during which she threatened the officers on several occasions.
Due to weather conditions, officers told Mason they’d continue the Field Sobriety Tests at the police station, which ultimately led to Mason punching an officer. Police brought Mason to the ground, where she began kicking her legs and resisting officers. Mason spit in one officer’s face, bit another officer’s hand, kicked a third officer in the leg, and kicked a fourth officer in the chest.
After being placed in the back seat of a patrol car, Mason kicked the window of the patrol vehicle several times. She was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Mason with:
– Battery With Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer
– Battery Against a Public Safety Official x3
– Battery by Bodily Waste, victim is a public safety officer
– Neglect of a Dependent
– Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Endangering a Person
– Resisting Law Enforcement
– Criminal Mischief
– Minor Consuming Alcohol
– Knowingly or Intentionally Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License
