woman-killed-mother-of-two-in-front-of-her-kids-after-grocery-store-argument:-police

A South Carolina mother was shot and killed in front of her two young kids outside of a grocery store on Valentine’s Day.

The Irmo Police Department said they were called to their local Kroger grocery store at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and found that the victim had been shot and was rushed to the hospital. She later died.

The victim, Alexandria Borys, was at the grocery store with her 2-year-old and baby when she was killed, according to WACH Fox57.

Police said Borys got into an argument with Christina Harrison, and Harrison shot Borys.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them,” Irmo Police Chief Robert Dale said.

Right after Borys was shot, Harrison drove off, police said. She eventually turned herself into police. It does not appear the two knew each other, according to police.

“One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.” Chief Dale said. “Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened.”

Harrison was charged with murder, along with two other weapons charges.

Borys’ husband told WACH Fox57 she was the “best wife you could ever ask for” and “she was a great mother.”

