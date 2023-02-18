Woman stabs fiancé to death while two children slept at home in Mississippi: Sheriff

A 23-year-old woman is accused of stabbing her fiancé to death while two children slept inside the home in Mississippi, officials said.

Ashley Tanner Shaw was booked into the Rankin County Jail without bond on charges of murder and obstruction of justice, officials said. The name of the victim wasn’t released.

The drama happened Wednesday at 12:06 a.m. when the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a stabbing at a home about 11 miles northeast of Jackson, Miss., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Once there, deputies said they met a woman at the front door who was upset and asked them to save her fiancé.

The woman led deputies inside the house, where they found a man with a stab wound to the chest.

Deputies immediately tried to stop the bleeding and began CPR until medics responded and took over, but the man died.

An investigation was launched, and the woman was arrested on murder charges.

Child protective services took custody of the children.

Further details were not immediately available.

