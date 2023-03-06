woman-tried-to-sell-‘almost-brand-new’-rental-car-until-fake-id-gave-her-away:-police

A woman’s attempt to sell a rented car failed when the potential buyer noticed that her driver’s license “looked a little off,” according to cops in Humble, Texas.

Police said a potential buyer of the rental car flagged down a cop Saturday, telling officers he was trying to buy a 2022 Toyota Camry he discovered for sale online, but he now believed it was stolen.

“The citizen had already met with the seller who was offering to sell the almost brand new vehicle for approximately half of its value,” police wrote. “The seller agreed to meet at a later time to complete the transaction and allowed the buyer to take a picture of the seller’s Texas driver’s license and title of the vehicle. The buyer thought the driver’s license looked a little off and he was right. Upon running the information on the license, it was found that nothing matched up.”

Officers used the vehicle identification number from the fake title to get in touch with the true owner, according to the police Facebook post. The car owner said the vehicle was a rental car and not for sale, police said.

“With the help from this citizen a buy / bust was arranged,” cops wrote.

Authorities said the citizen and the suspect agreed on a price of $10,000 for the vehicle. With that, officers took the suspect into custody for third-degree felony auto theft and second-degree felony tampering.

Officers did not immediately name the defendant.

Law&Crime reached out to the Humble Police Department for more information.

