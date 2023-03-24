woman’s-club-holds-book-drive

The Woman’s Club of Seal Beach is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. They set a goal to collect 100 books to donate to local elementary school children in need. That goal was exceeded and 227 books were presented on March 6 to the Orange County United Way program to “help promote literacy for underserved children in our community. Pictured here are Janet Riness and Ann Harmon standing on either side of Stacy King from the Orange County United Way.

Mata