By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

AML Intelligence has today unveiled the stellar line-up for the upcoming Women in FinCrime summit, which will be held virtually on November 30th.

The international summit will bring together some of the industry’s top female decision makers and leaders in the AML, AFC and Compliance space.

And the timing could not be more relevant.

It comes as momentum grows for greater involvement of women in the leadership of the global fincrime sector, following fallout from the recent FATF/Interpol conference in Singapore.

The infamous ‘Staircase Image’ from the event showed the vast majority of delegates were men in suits, leading to one FinCrime leader talking about a ‘Boys Club.’

Today we can announce some of the first confirmed speakers, including:

Elżbieta Franków-Jaśkiewicz, Chair, MONEYVAL & Vice Chair, Egmont Group of FIUs

Alexandra Jour-Schroeder, Deputy Director General, DG FISMA, European Commission

Brenda Lucki, Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Dr. Shlomit Wagman, former DG Israel Money Laundering & Terrorism Prohibition Authority (IMPA)

Ilze Znotiņa, former Director, FIU Latvia

Toni Gillich, Assistant Director, Forensic Audit and Investigative Service, GAO

The theme of the November 30 Summit is ‘Emerging Technology in the Fight Against Financial Crime.’

More speakers will be announced shortly. Get your discounted tickets, avoid disappointment and secure your place today.

If you’d like to be one of our sponsors, contact James Treacy on jtreacy@amlintelligence.com

Share this on:

The post WOMEN IN FINCRIME: AML Intelligence reveals stellar line-up for international November 30 summit appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo