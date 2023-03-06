Women turned away from public hospitals three years after abortion decriminalised in NSW

by Ufficio Stampa
6 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
women-turned-away-from-public-hospitals-three-years-after-abortion-decriminalised-in-nsw


Just two hospitals in the state run abortion services, forcing women and their GPs to make dozens of calls to private providers searching for an appointment.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Women turned away from public hospitals three years after abortion decriminalised in NSW

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: