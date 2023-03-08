Women’s Day Celebrations a Lightning Rod for a Divided Russia by Vittorio Rienzo 8 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 As Russia marks a wartime International Women’s Day, different groups are using the public holiday to draw attention to their causes. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Women’s Day Celebrations a Lightning Rod for a Divided Russia” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Women’s Day Celebrations a Lightning Rod for a Divided Russia”