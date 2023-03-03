Workers won’t get real wage growth until the end of 2024: economists by Mata 3 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Economists in the Scope Survey say there is little chance of a wage-price spiral but most expect inflation will remain higher than wages until at least next year. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Workers won’t get real wage growth until the end of 2024: economists” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Workers won’t get real wage growth until the end of 2024: economists”