Working Model In Dubai Best International Agency Published by Break Magazine

Dubai is a city of opportunities for aspiring models who want to make a career in fashion. MyBayut brings you a list of top modelling agencies in Dubai, which provide a platform to models and help brands to find the right people for their work.

THE 9 BEST MODELLING AGENCIES IN DUBAI

WILHELMINA

Wilhelmina is a talent management company in Dubai, located in Dubai Media City. It caters to the GCC and MENA region. Founded in 1967 in New York, Wilhelmina Dubai represents a global portfolio of models from various countries.

Wilhelmina caters to a number of international models in Dubai. Wilhelmina Dubai also has a pool of talented hosts and promoters for corporate events, marketing campaigns, product launches, trade shows, weddings, exhibitions and other events. You can get in touch with this Dubai modelling agency, send them your portfolio and await feedback to get a chance to be signed on.

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 09:00 am – 05:00 pm

Sunday to Thursday 09:00 am – 05:00 pm Location: Dubai Media City, Loft Offices Building 1, Office 406 Entrance B – Dubai

Dubai Media City, Loft Offices Building 1, Office 406 Entrance B – Dubai Contact: +971-4-451-9160

BAREFACE

The next modelling agency on our list is Bareface, a famous talent management firm in Dubai. Since its launch in 2001, Bareface models in Dubai have successfully completed various prestigious projects for both local and international clients. It is one of the most sought-after modelling agencies in Dubai.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 09:00 am – 06:00 pm

Monday to Thursday 09:00 am – 06:00 pm Location: BBC Building, DMC Building 10, Office 132, Dubai

BBC Building, DMC Building 10, Office 132, Dubai Contact: +971-4-554-1060

EMODELS.ME

Located at Jumeirah Lake Towers, EModels.me is a talent management agency in Dubai that works with top models from various countries. Those wanting to become models in Dubai can seek assistance from EModels.me, where aspiring models receive grooming and training. The company also casts promoters for social events.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 09:30 am – 06:00 pm

Monday to Thursday 09:30 am – 06:00 pm Location: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster T, Fortune Executive Tower, 4th Floor, Unit 401, Dubai

Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster T, Fortune Executive Tower, 4th Floor, Unit 401, Dubai Contact: +971-4-360-4842

NICHE MODELLING AGENCY

Niche Modelling Agency Dubai is a top-notch event, talent management and media production agency. Those aspiring to be a model in Dubai can register with Niche Modelling to get a portfolio made under expert guidance.

The company has a large pool of talent including kids and teens. Niche Modelling has an impressive array of professional photographers, actors, stylists and hosts to cater to varying requirements of the clients.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 09:00 am – 06:00 pm

Monday to Thursday 09:00 am – 06:00 pm Location: 38th Floor Office 23, The One Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road Al Barsha Heights, Dubai

38th Floor Office 23, The One Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road Al Barsha Heights, Dubai Contact: +971-4-246-2833 | +971-50-292-1888

MMG EVENTZ

MMG Eventz is another versatile modelling agency in Dubai offering a range of solutions for local and international clients. MMG Eventz agency Dubai is responsible for providing bespoke event management services with the most talented hosts.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 09:00 am – 06:00 pm

Monday to Thursday 09:00 am – 06:00 pm Location: Dubai Design District, Building 7, Office A405, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai Design District, Building 7, Office A405, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Contact: +971-4-434-1577

DIVA MODEL MANAGEMENT

Diva is a top-ranking modelling agency in Dubai with an impressive portfolio of male and female models. Diva is also a reputed kids’ modelling agency in Dubai with varied portfolios of young talent.

Diva modelling agency is known for its top-class elite event management services for trade shows, corporate events and other promotional activities in Dubai as well as other parts of the UAE. Aspiring models can be a part of this prestigious talent management company for a promising career in modelling and hosting.

Location: 1912 Grosvenor Business Tower, New Media City – Dubai

1912 Grosvenor Business Tower, New Media City – Dubai Contact: +971-4-422-7272 | Model Registration: +971-52-918-5083

FAMEWORX

FameWorx is a modelling company in Dubai with a diverse portfolio of models, actors, event staff, TV presenters, junior models and promotional hosts. Apart from a giant pool of models, actors and hosts, the company has well-trained makeup artists, photographers and entertainers.

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 09:00 am – 06:00 pm

Sunday to Thursday 09:00 am – 06:00 pm Location: Warsan Hills Tower, Office 703, Tecom, New Media City Extension, Between Media Rotana & Grand Millennium Hotel, Dubai

Warsan Hills Tower, Office 703, Tecom, New Media City Extension, Between Media Rotana & Grand Millennium Hotel, Dubai Contact: +971-4-450-4230

ELITE GROUP

Elite Group Dubai has a diverse pool of commercial and catwalk models to suit a range of advertising campaigns for various brands. Elite models in Dubai are talented and able to adapt to varying promotional requirements of the brand.

Contact: +971-52-908-8348

CASTING AGENCIES IN DUBAI

DOTCASTING

There are several modelling agencies in Dubai, where aspiring models can drop in their portfolio. However, another option to make it through the highly competitive Dubai market is to submit a compelling portfolio with Dotcasting. Located in Al Safa, Dotcasting is a leading talent database management company in Dubai. The company has a large pool of talented dancers, models, actors, DJs, fashion photographers, hosts, presenters, promoters, makeup artists to name a few.

Location: Office #219, Block – C, Mardoof Building, Al Safa-1, Dubai, U.A.E

Office #219, Block – C, Mardoof Building, Al Safa-1, Dubai, U.A.E Contact: +971-4-264-9947

We hope that MyBayut’s list of modelling agencies in Dubai can help you grow as a model in Dubai. Dubai is a competitive fashion market, which is why modelling agencies play a vital role in helping models get the right project. Dubai is a huge market for international fashion houses and supermodels. Some of the top fashion houses in the world have luxurious branded properties in Dubai.

If you are looking for other courses in the entertainment or fashion industry, our list of the best makeup courses in Dubai will help you find the right institute. Or if you aspire to be a fashion designer willing to make your mark, enrol in any of the top fashion design courses in Dubai. Similarly, aspiring photographers can take a look at our comprehensive list of the best photography courses in Dubai.

If you know any other modelling agency in Dubai or other emirates, please mention the name in the comment section below. Stay tuned to MyBayut for more updates!