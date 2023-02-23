Working women nearly $13,200 a year worse off than their male peers

by Vittorio Ferla
23 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
working-women-nearly-$13,200-a-year-worse-off-than-their-male-peers


As real wages fell to record lows at the end of last year, the pay gap for women still remained wide, at 13.3 per cent.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Working women nearly $13,200 a year worse off than their male peers

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: