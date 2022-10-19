world-check blacklist: how does it work ? how can i remove my name from the list?

remove the name of the list from the World Check guaranteed privacy advice CELL + 39 3279105006

World-Check is a company that offers “know-your-customer” (KYC) and third-party screening services to banks and other businesses.

The purpose of KYC is to inform a company whether a prospective client has engaged in corruption, drugs trafficking, terrorism financing or other types of crime. It helps companies meet their due diligence regulatory obligations and avoid acquiring clients who look for money laundering opportunities.

World-Check profiles business leaders and politically exposed persons using material from international sanctions lists, court records, press articles and law enforcement. It also indicates whether someone is the subject of an Interpol notice specially a red notice.

A poor reputation assessment by World-Check will deter banks from doing business with a listed individual. Hiring a lawyer specialised in reputation management can help remove incorrect or outdated information from World-Check and restore your reputation.

Red Notice Law understands the importance of the impact of mischievous, inappropriate, or incorrect information on an individual’s life. Our team of specialists have the knowledge and the experience to challenge the companies that have processed incorrect or inaccurate data concerning you as a consequence of a Red Notice being diffused under your name. We have successfully encouraged those companies to amend, remove or rectify information relating to our clients.

What is World-Check reputation?

The World-Check database is operated by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) company created and formerly owned by Thomson-Reuters.

This database gathers various information on possible legal proceedings concerning a person, significant events, professional activity and current situation, allowing to determine their reputation.

Banks use World-Check to decide whether or not to work with a current or potential client. Therefore, a negative reputation on World-Check can have serious consequences for a person, as banks will refuse to work with them in the future.

Can I contact World-Check to restore my reputation?

The subject of a negative entry in World-Check can contact Refinitiv to seek the removal of outdated or inaccurate information.

This dialogue follows a well-establish procedure, so that assistance from someone familiar with the process is highly beneficial. Those engaging with Refinitiv for the first time might experience trouble along the way and miss obtaining the desired result.

Do I need a lawyer to act on my behalf with world-check ?

While entering in direct contact with Refinitiv to ask for the deletion of a negative entry is always possible, calling on a specialised attorney in reputation is highly advised. The procedures for changing the data about an individual on World-Check are complex and sometimes subtle. In order to obtain the desired result and restore one’s reputation, mastery of these procedures is essential.

