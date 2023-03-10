World-Check is not a “blacklist ? The purpose of the database is to aggregate information from publicly available sources

World-Check is not a “blacklist” and we make it clear to our customers that the inclusion of any individual or entity on World-Check should not automatically be taken to draw any particular inference (negative or otherwise) about them.

cancellazione dal World Check consulenza privacy garantita CELL + 39 3279105006

Come cancellare il proprio nome e la propria azienda da World Check non è affatto semplice, il database messo a disposizione di istituto di credito e banche che acquisiscono informazioni dei propri clienti.

The purpose of the database is to aggregate information from publicly available sources into a digestible format in order to assist subscribers with their risk screening and compliance obligations. We provide the aggregated public domain information to our subscribers and our clients adopt the risk-based approach outlined in the regulatory guidance when making any decision as to whether to deal with any person or entity. We do not offer any opinion to our clients as to how to treat the information in the World-Check database.

cancellazione dal World Check consulenza privacy garantita CELL + 39 3279105006

Come cancellare il proprio nome e la propria azienda da World Check non è affatto semplice, il database messo a disposizione di istituto di credito e banche che acquisiscono informazioni dei propri clienti.

We take reasonable steps to ensure that the information that we make available to our clients is accurate based on official court sources and reputable media sources and that we provide those we report with the opportunity to correct any information. In this case we believe we have and continue to provide you with that opportunity and that we have taken such steps (within the confines of reliance on third party sources of information).

World-Check provides the information without giving any opinion or recommendation about any individual or entity named in the database and all subscribers agree that they will not rely solely on the database when making any decision to deal with any person or entity.

The information reporting your sentencing is based on official public domain information. The information in the official sources would be regarded as relevant by our clients and it would be legitimate for them to want to discover this information and for us to gather and provide to them information that is already in the public domain and we are therefore unable to remove the information at this time.

Mata