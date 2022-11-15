World-Check legal advice to remove the name of the largest database for banks in the world

World-Check, the world’s largest electronic terrorist database

Since 2000, civilian specialists have been collecting information related to terrorists and their organizations. The World-Check electronic database provides effective assistance to intelligence agencies around the world.

Since 2000, civilian specialists have been collecting information related to terrorists and their organizations.

At present, secret services of 300 countries of the world have access to the World-Check database. According to the operators, thanks to the data collected and analyzed here, over the past decades, a large number of impending terrorist attacks have been prevented. The database is currently assisted by about 450 security experts.

The importance of the system is characterized by the fact that of the 21 participants and organizers of the September 11, 2001 attacks, 15 of them (as well as three participants in the London Underground attack and the main suspect in the Madrid bombing) contained information in the database. Thus, a significant contribution was made to the work of the investigating authorities.

The central server of World-Check is located in London. The database containing information about 400,000 terrorists and people suspected of terrorist activities has access not only to the special services and the police, but also to banks. The network operates under a very simple motto: follow the path of money! That is, the main strategy is to track down terrorist financial flows, and thus, get on the trail of criminals who are preparing a terrorist act.

The leader of the anti-terrorist organization, John S. Solomon. The American expert studied in Cairo, speaks fluent Arabic and is a former terrorism expert for the Jamestown Foundation. He said that the database contains not only lists of names, but also on the basis of which financial models individual groups operate or which routes are used during movement.

"Our system has direct contact with the intelligence services of more than 300 countries, as well as with 49 of the largest banks in the world. In addition, we maintain contact with the 5,000 most important financial institutions in the world. We can say that after September 11, 2001, the number of our clients has increased. Information is being collected about 450 researchers, they live in various regions of the globe. Among them are economic experts, university researchers, and members of the intelligence agencies. Following the movement of money, we go to terrorist networks. This has always been the main strategy of the secret services. We regularly monitor online casinos and Internet financial platforms. For example, all participants in the London terrorist attack on July 7, 2005 were members of Internet casinos and received money through poker rooms. Sometimes we just monitor these portals, but sometimes we can

