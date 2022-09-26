world check risk intelligence database guide updated to 2023

Refinitiv (Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk) WORLD-CHECK (WC) est une base de données mondiale d’information sur lespersonnes et entités à risque élevé et PPE (Personnes Politiquement Exposées). Elle est utilisée dans le cadre de programmes de surveillance de la clientèle en matière d’évaluation du risque de celle-ci et de la législation Know Your Customer
(KYC) en relation avec la lutte contre le blanchiment d’argent (AML/LAB), financement du terrorisme (CFT), lutte contre la corruption (ABC), crime
organisé, risques de tiers et autres crimes financiers auxquels chaque entité doit
se conformer.
Le contenu de World-Check est régi et aligné sur la législation et la réglementation
; c’est un outil conçu pour aider les clients à se conformer aux obligations
réglementaires.
La base de données Risk WORLD-CHECK contient plus de 4,5 Millions de profils
organisés sous 5 rubriques et 23 catégories.
Sanctions (plus de 280 listes): des personnes ou des entités signalées sur des listes
de sanctions internationales, supranationales ou nationales comme faisant l’objet
de mesures restrictives tel que :
– un gel ou un blocage des actifs,
– interdiction d’investissement,
– des sanctions financières connexes,
– une interdiction de voyager et un embargo sur les armes ou commercial,
– des sanctions visant à lutter contre le terrorisme ou le trafic de stupéfiants,
– des sanctions de non-prolifération
– et des programmes de sanctions nationaux. Ex : EU, UN, OFAC
Regulatory enforcement (plus de 370listes): des personnes ou des entités figurants sur un site officiel d’application des règlementations relevant du domaine public et à l’encontre desquelles une agence de règlementations gouvernementale ou indépendante chargée du contrôle et de la supervision des violations de règlementations ou de règles administratives spécifiques a pris des mesures réglementaires et administratives officielles. Ex : ACPR, AMF, Autorité De La Concurrence Law enforcement (plus de 130 listes): des personnes signalées comme recherchées sur un site officiel d’application des lois relevant du domaine, comme faisant l’objet d’une enquête ou comme étant arrêtées par un organe officiel de régulation ou la
police ou concernant des personnes ou des entités accusées, poursuivies et/ou
condamnées par un tribunal correctionnel compétent, en relation avec un délit
constituant un acte criminel
Ex : Interpol, Europol, FBI, Service Public Federal Justice Belgium, UK Customs
Politically Exposed Persons (plus de 1,9 million de PEP / PPE) : Personnes Politiquement Exposées, membres de la famille, associés proches, entreprises d’état. La rubrique PPE représente 45% de la base de données World-Check. Other Bodies: Ce sous-ensemble se compose de mots-clés (keywords) divers quiont été créés par nos équipes de recherche et sous lesquels sont rattachés desprofils de personnes physiques/morales impliquées dans des scandales financierstels que les Bahamas Leaks, Panama/Paradise Papers ; ou rattachées à desgroupes terroristes comme ISIS, des profils liés à des sanctions secondairessectorielles/narratives (Russie, Iran, Venezuela etc…). WC inclut aussi des profils « ADVERSE MEDIA » (plus de 1,1 million), à savoir des profils de personnes physiques/morales qui ne sont pas sous le coup de listes officielles, de sanctions ou PPE, mais qui sont impliquées dans des crimes WorldCheck sérieux (accusées, interrogées, enquêtées, arrêtées, inculpées, détenues, enjugement ou condamnées). Il s’agit de profils sur lesquels nous avons trouvé de la presse dépréciative, presse qui a été analysée et structurée sous des profils WC par nos Analystes.
Notre base données WC alimente plusieurs solutions de screening notamment
notre plateforme en ligne WORLD-CHECK ONE.
World-Check One est une solution « tout-en-un », son interface web permet :
• Filtrage manuel initial en mode requête/réponse
• Filtrage en masse par le biais du chargement de vos listes clients (format
.csv et .xlsx) directement dans notre solution (batch upload*)
• Monitoring en continu/vigilance constante* chaque jour vos contreparties
sont filtrées automatiquement contre world-check, vous êtes alerté par
email des mises à jour ou ajouts (ongoing screening*)
• Édition à la demande de rapports d’audit détaillés et complets constituant
une preuve d’obligation de vigilance.
• Moteur de recherche personnalisable choix du niveau de correspondance
des alertes, des sources
• Critères additionnels de recherche pour cibler votre screening et réduire
significativement le bruit (sexe, date de naissance, nationalité, pays de
résidence, imo etc…)
• Auto-résolution des faux-positifs et gestion automatique de l’homonymie
• Workflow intelligent facilitant la collaboration entre utilisateurs, le
transfert et l’escalation des dossiers à la conformité pour un contrôle de
2ème niveau.
• Nombreuses fonctionnalités admin
• Outil de remédiation/classement des résultats intégré
• Plateforme disponible en français (et anglais) parmi d’autres langues
• Zéro installation, un accès internet suffit Media-Check** recherche
adverse media (AI artificial intelligence, intelligent tagging et machine
learning)
• UBO Check** (nouveau!) pour l’identification des bénéficiaires uniques
(partenariat avec Dun&Bradstreet/Altares)
• World-Check One API* disponible pour intégration avec CRM
Le prix de World-Check One est de €103,50 par mois et par utilisateur.
*Le prix pour la solution World-Check One avec Filtrage en masse (batch) et
Monitoring en continu (ongoing screening) est de €273,50 par mois par utilisateur.
*Le prix pour la solution World-Check One avec Filtrage en masse (batch) et
Monitoring en continu (ongoing screening) est de €416 par mois pour 2
utilisateurs.
Chaque utilisateur additionnel est disponible pour €103,50 par mois.
**optionel
Veuillez consulter notre site pour plus d’informations: https://www.refinitiv.com/en/products/world-check-kyc-screening/world-checkone-kyc-verification
Comment en savoir plus ou comment vous abonner ?
Pour une démonstration ou pour plus d’informations, vous pouvez contacter
Monsieur Christophe Vijvermans :
Par téléphone : +32 2 897 26 06
Par email : christophe.vijvermans@refinitiv.com
HERE ARE THE TOP REASONS TO USE
WORLD-CHECK RISK INTELLIGENCE:
Far beyond sanctions
World-Check covers 100% of sanctioned entities globally, but its
true value lies in the extensive research that goes far beyond
sanction and watch lists, which account for only 35% of total
World-Check content. This means you can also screen against
millions of records that you won’t find on any official lists, to help
you to mitigate any financial crime, regulatory and reputation
risks in line with your Risk Based Approach (RBA).
Truly global research
World-Check has an extensive research infrastructure with
offices situated in each global region. More than 400 full-time
researchers cover 240 countries in more than 65 languages.
Specialist research areas include sanctions, Political Exposed
Persons (PEPs) and countering financing of terrorism. Highly
skilled researchers cover financial crime, such as fraud, money
laundering, bribery and corruption as well as third-party risks
such as organized crime, human trafficking, wildlife crime,
human rights violations (including forced labor, slavery and child
labor), environmental crime, cyber crime and other crucial areas
of interest.
Strict quality-controlled inclusion criteria
Our researchers comply with strict research criteria and are
required to remain objective at all times in reporting what is
available in the reputable public domain. This process is subject
to quality control processes and is audited regularly. On a
monthly basis, World-Check adds more than 50,000 new records
and reviews approximately 80,000 records while also removing
selected records in accordance with our strict data retention
guidelines. This helps to ensure that the database remains as
up-to-date, accurate and relevant as possible.
PEPs and their associates
While PEPs do not necessarily represent a heightened risk,
legislation may require organizations to conduct specific PEP
due diligence. World-Check not only includes PEPs, but also
immediate relatives and close associates, because regulations
often require due diligence to be conducted on these extended
relational networks. Less than 50% of World-Check content
falls into the PEP category, and to enable targeted, risk-based
screening, it is also sub-categorized. This means you are able to
screen only the type of PEP that fits your risk policy.
Highly structured information
Each record represents a unique individual or entity and
contains more than 30 identifying fields, such as name, age,
date of birth, location, citizenship, etc. This detailed structure
allows for increased screening accuracy and configurability,
which dramatically cuts down on false positives. As regulations
evolve and greater demand is placed on compliance operations,
companies require data content solutions that help to simplify
remediation, not complicate it.
Not mere data aggregation Because software alone cannot turn data into intelligence, World-Check goes beyond data aggregation. Using reputable public domain data, researchers search for connections betweensubjects, business or family relationships, which helps them to uncover networks that could pose a heightened risk. Moreover,researchers refresh and update records adding secondary identifiers, aliases and detailed further information, with verifiable sources to assist you with matching and match resolution. The result is structured, examined information that is deduplicated and quality controlled.
Help protect your business from financial crime and reduce risk by fulfilling your KYC due diligence screening obligations with accurate and structured information. Used and trusted by the world’s biggest companies, World-Check (R) Risk Intelligence powers a variety of identity verification, anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) and politically exposed person (PEP) screening and due
diligence processes.
The top reasons for using
World-Check
Visit refinitiv.com/world-check
The top reasons for using World-Check 2
Driving operational efficiency
World-Check has created exclusive features that are aimed at further enhancing the compliance process to save you time, money, and strain on resources. These features give you the
ability to reduce remediation time, increase search accuracy and support a sophisticated screening process. In many cases, false positives have been reduced from 30% to 15%. Features
include, among others, the sub-classification of PEPs to offer greater granularity to this often complicated area, the highlighting of non-Latin names, and the translation of key record information sections to help compliance departments with a multinational
staff complete the remediation work faster.
Superior AI-powered negative media coverage Media Check harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enable more efficient and effective navigation of media content relevant to helping you meet your Know Your Customer and regulatory screening due diligence obligations. Media Check structures this content using intelligent tagging and also detects and enhances relevancy between content themes and entities to improve screening efficiency and reduce false positives. It offers customizable settings and optional on-going monitoring ensuring you never miss an update. Proof of due diligence
World-Check provides key information to assist you in complying with global laws for KYC, AML, CFT and PEPs and forms part of an auditable due diligence process. Depending on the software
platform chosen, remediation efforts can be stored, printed, emailed or saved for future reference and include a full synopsis, links to all sources, status within the sanction or watch list(s), a time stamp and a comments field.
Multiple ways to access World-Check data
World-Check and Refinitiv have developed deep partnerships
with both established technology and software leaders and
emerging reg-tech partners to provide an interconnected value
chain that can support our customers’ varying and unique
businesses. From small businesses to the world’s largest
institutions and corporations, Refinitiv can scale with
our customers respective of their needs.
World-Check data can be accessed in a number of different
ways. Our award-winning World-Check One platform offers a
workflow screening solution suitable for small or large teams.
A direct data feed is delivered in common formats for easy
integration into company platforms, or through filter partners and
software integrators. APIs, including one specifically for once-off
single payment and transactions screening, with no tracking.
Our internal hosting solution Screening Deployed allows you to
keep confidential data behind your own secure IT infrastructure.
Our Customer Risk Screener is specifically designed for and
available to Salesforce users. With so many options available, we
can help you choose the best one for your needs, backed up by
experienced technical support and a 24/7 customer help desk.
Thought leadership and powerful
partnerships
We produce a large variety of thought leadership articles,
white papers and webcasts from our own and third-party
subject matter experts on current issues available to you at no
additional cost. In January 2018, together with World Economic
Forum and Euorpol, we formed the Global Coalition to Fight
Financial Crime to improve the effectiveness of the global
AML/CFT regime. We also provide regular global road shows
and regional events, which enable you to discuss key topics and
help us stay connected to you and our partners.
Connected compliance
Refinitiv is committed to connected compliance within the
Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) sector, actively bringing
together all parts of the KYC and third-party risk due diligence
process to offer you greater integration, simplicity of workflow
and the best possible content. A key part of the AML/CFT
strategy is World-Check, which alongside identity verification,
on-boarding, enhanced due diligence and transaction
monitoring, powers a variety of risk-screening processes.
World-Check is designed to alert users to possible risk and to situations where further scrutiny may be appropriate. This does not imply that subjects included in World-Check
necessarily pose actual risk.
About World-Check
World-Check is a risk intelligence database which helps organizations across the world meet their regulatory obligations, make
informed decisions and help prevent them from inadvertently being used to launder the proceeds of financial crime or association
with corrupt business practices. The database is managed by a team of over 400 highly trained researchers, speaking more than
65 languages, who monitor more than 700 sanctions, regulatory and law enforcement lists and thousands of media sources, as
well as company information and regulatory filings, to ensure World-Check’s data is accurate and up-to-date. The information in
World-Check is made available on a subscription basis only to those who require it to carry out due diligence or other screening
activities in accordance with their legal or regulatory obligations or risk management procedures designed to combat financial crime.
World-Check One
Finding Hidden Risks
A better way to
help identify
financial crime,
regulatory and
reputational risk
World-Check® One is an essential
screening platform created to support,
simplify and accelerate your customer
due diligence needs.
It simplifies screening for money laundering, sanctions and
terrorist financing; enables detailed monitoring of Politically
Exposed Person (PEP) relationships and networks; and is
customizable to identify a variety of specific third-party risks.
• Advanced Name Matching Algorithms
• Rich Data
• Secondary Matching
• Fewer False Positives
• Faster Match Resolution
• Batch Upload
• On-going Rescreening
• Superior Relevant Media Content Screening
Leverage World-Check Risk Intelligence,
Software and Services
World-Check One combines World-Check Risk Intelligence
with the next generation of Screening software. The
software is built to maximize our proprietary World-Check
data, capitalizing on the power of multiple secondary
identifiers and additional information fields. With the
availability of Enhanced Due Diligence reports and our
Screening Resolution Service, organizations have the
customer risk identification tools they need to focus on the
records that matter most.
Screening software designed for World-Check
Risk Intelligence
AWARDS
• Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence
Best Anti-Money Laundering Solution 2018.
• Central Banking FinTech RegTech
Global Awards
Best Anti-Money Laundering Technology
Provider in 2018.
• Wealth Briefing Asia Award
Best Risk Management Technology Award
in 2015.
• GRC 20/20 Award
Award for third-party management in 2015.
• Asia Risk Awards
Technology Development of the Year
in 2014.
CURRENT CAPABILITIES
• Powered by World-Check Risk Intelligence
• Single Name Checks for manual name checking
• Initial and On-going Screening of multiple millions of records
• Batch Screening
• Zero Footprint Screening
• API
• API Zero Footprint Screening
• User Interface available in multiple languages.
• Watchlist Screening gives the ability to upload in-house and
third-party lists to screen against.
• Media Check AI-powered negative media screening tool
helps you pinpoint the media content most relevant to helping
AI-powered negative media screening tool helps you pinpoint
meet your regulatory and legislative compliance requirements.
NEW CAPABILITIES
• Identify Ultimate Beneficial Ownership
Powered by market-leading Dun and Bradstreet UBO data,
search and screen for regulatory and reputational risk with
World-Check Risk Intelligence, with our opt in feature UBO
Check, all on one platform.
• Improved Workflow
Our Enhanced Case Management functionality facilitates
better visibility and improved granularity of records to help
speed up the remediation process.
• Vessel Due Diligence
With IHS Maritime data check vessels for ownership structure,
IMOs, and screen for any sanction and or regulatory risk with
World-Check Risk Intelligence, all on our Vessel Check feature.
4 Refinitiv | World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks | Refinitiv 5
World-Check One delivers a more
efficient approach
WORLD-CHECK ONE LEVERAGES:
World-Check Risk
Intelligence
Find hidden risk in
business relationships
and human networks.
World-Check provides trusted information to help businesses comply with
regulations and identify potential financial crime. Since its inception, World-Check
has served the Know Your Customer (KYC) and third-party screening needs of the
world’s largest firms; simplifying day-to-day onboarding and monitoring decisions
and helping businesses comply with anti-money laundering and countering
financing of terrorism legislation. World-Check intelligence is sourced from the
public domain, is de-duplicated, structured into individual reports and linked where
associations or human networks occur. Each action is underpinned by a meticulous,
quality controlled and regulated research process.
In addition to 100% sanctions coverage, additional risk-based information is
sourced from extensive global media research by more than 400 research analysts
working in over 60 languages, covering 240 countries. Information is collated from
an extensive network of hundreds of thousands of reputable sources, including:
700+ sanction, watch, regulatory and law enforcement lists; local and international
government records; country specific data sources; international adverse electronic
and physical media searches; English and foreign language data sources.
Sophisticated Software
A unified platform
approach to customer
due diligence.
The highly scalable solution is built for single users or large teams to support a
highly targeted approach for screening during KYC on-boarding, ongoing monitoring
and rescreening cycles. It makes remediation quicker and more intelligent and is
adaptable to meet changes in regulation.
Additional Services
We help organizations
to optimize their
resources and reduce
operational cost.
Screening Resolution Service – Our service highlights positive and possible
matches for any customer identification program, detecting heightened risk
individuals and entities, screened against World-Check Risk Intelligence.
By using a managed service like Screening Resolution Service, your overall cost of
compliance can be reduced, and departments are freed up to focus their efforts on
other important activities such as tracking and implementing regulatory change.
Enhanced Due Diligence Reports – Use our Enhanced Due Diligence reports to
help you comply with anti-money laundering, anti-bribery, and corruption regulations
or ahead of a merger, acquisition, or joint venture. You can also use them for thirdparty risk assessment, onboarding decision-making, and identifying beneficial
ownership structures.
Using only ethical and non-intrusive research methods, we’re committed to
principles of integrity and accountability. Subjects aren’t aware when we carry out
an investigation, and we never misrepresent our activities. In addition, we have
a dedicated risk and control team performing regular audits of the service and
external accreditation to ISAE 3000 standard by PwC.
World-Check Customer Risk Screener – The World-Check Customer Risk Screener
connects your customer and third-party data from Salesforce with our proprietary
World-Check Risk Intelligence.
By connecting World-Check data to Salesforce you can quickly decide whether
to onboard, the vast majority of entities being screened, or if further due diligence
is required.
Balancing the regulatory and operational burden requires organizations to take a more
targeted approach to customer due diligence. Organizations are often having to do
more with less. There is a need for a more efficient approach to the tools, technology
and operations that support customer due diligence.
WORLD-CHECK ONE BENEFITS
More precision, less noise
Focus on the information that matters
to make informed, targeted decisions
faster. World-Check One enables greater
customization and control at the name
matching level to screen against specific
lists or data sets, or specific fields
within those data sets, such as gender,
nationality and date of birth.
Lowering false positives
Multiple secondary identifiers in WorldCheck Risk Intelligence, combined with
configurable name matching algorithms
and filtering technology in World-Check
One, helps to reduce false positives to a
minimum.
Intelligent teamwork
The case management tool enables
managers to define customized workflow
to route cases to the right individuals and
specialist teams, reducing cycle times
and promoting speed and efficiency.
Teams can spend more time focused on
investigations of highest concern.
Get more done with less
World-Check One is designed to reduce
the burden of daily customer screening.
Customizable searches, reduced false
positives, ongoing screening capability
and improved workflow result in reduced
cycle times.
Streamline the
screening process
Our World-Check One API allows
the integration of large volumes of
information and advanced functionalities
into existing workflows and internal
systems – increasing operational
efficiency of the screening process for
on-boarding, Know Your Customer (KYC)
and third-party risk due diligence.
One solution to screen
multiple lists
Watchlist Screening allows users to
upload both internal and third-party
lists to World-Check One and uniformly
apply the matching logic to all data sets,
ensuring minimization of false positives
and consistency of results.
More precise media screening
Negative media forms part of a best
practice approach to customer due
diligence and ongoing risk assessment.
Powered by AI delivers next-generation
media screening of unstructured media
along with improved relevancy of results
and workflow integration to help you
make better decisions.
Audit trail* and reporting
capabilities
World-Check One provides an extensive
auditing capability with date stamped
actions for all users and administrators
involved in the match resolution process.
It includes detailed reports that can be
used as part of management reporting
and regulatory proof of due diligence.
*Not applicable for clients that do not require or want an audit trail.
6 Refinitiv | World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks | Refinitiv 7
Simplifying the compliance workflow
1 User friendly
Strong use of iconography for key
tasks. Simplifies navigation with a
one-click approach.
2 Key data
Map your customer with the relevant
secondary identifiers in World-Check
to dramatically reduce false positives.
3 Rapid resolution
The resolution toolkit with status,
risk level and notes, enables fast
and effective match resolution.
4 Data comparison
Customer records are presented in
a clear comparison table.
5 Match quality
At-a-glance view of screening match strength. World-Check One’s easy-to-use interface helps compliance teams work more efficiently Collaboration tools Enhanced enterprise-level case management capabilities facilitate work on cases with assigned colleagues and teams when investigating risk, to ensure all decisions and discussions are captured as part of your audit trail. Secondary matching Apply secondary matching rules at list level based on your
approach. Greater control enables reduced false positives.
User experienceProven user interface promotes minimum user interaction.
Cross team communicationLanguage capabilities, ideal for multi-national companiesand teams remediation.Prove due diligenceEach step of the screening process is tracked and savedfor auditing purposes. To satisfy regulatory demands,organizations can retrieve a detailed report showing thedecision-making process and individuals involved duringevery stage of remediation.
