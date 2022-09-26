world check risk intelligence database guide updated to 2023

Refinitiv (Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk) WORLD-CHECK (WC) est une base de données mondiale d’information sur lespersonnes et entités à risque élevé et PPE (Personnes Politiquement Exposées). Elle est utilisée dans le cadre de programmes de surveillance de la clientèle en matière d’évaluation du risque de celle-ci et de la législation Know Your Customer

(KYC) en relation avec la lutte contre le blanchiment d’argent (AML/LAB), financement du terrorisme (CFT), lutte contre la corruption (ABC), crime

organisé, risques de tiers et autres crimes financiers auxquels chaque entité doit

se conformer.

Le contenu de World-Check est régi et aligné sur la législation et la réglementation

; c’est un outil conçu pour aider les clients à se conformer aux obligations

réglementaires.

La base de données Risk WORLD-CHECK contient plus de 4,5 Millions de profils

organisés sous 5 rubriques et 23 catégories.

Sanctions (plus de 280 listes): des personnes ou des entités signalées sur des listes

de sanctions internationales, supranationales ou nationales comme faisant l’objet

de mesures restrictives tel que :

world check risk screening

world check risk screening database

refinitiv world-check risk intelligence

world-check customer risk screener

world check reducing risk through intelligence

world check country risk ranking

refinitiv world-check risk intelligence price

global risk check

– un gel ou un blocage des actifs,

– interdiction d’investissement,

– des sanctions financières connexes,

– une interdiction de voyager et un embargo sur les armes ou commercial,

– des sanctions visant à lutter contre le terrorisme ou le trafic de stupéfiants,

– des sanctions de non-prolifération

– et des programmes de sanctions nationaux. Ex : EU, UN, OFAC

world-check risk intelligence

world-check risk intelligence database

refinitiv world-check risk intelligence

world check reducing risk through intelligence

refinitiv world-check risk intelligence price

Regulatory enforcement (plus de 370listes): des personnes ou des entités figurants sur un site officiel d’application des règlementations relevant du domaine public et à l’encontre desquelles une agence de règlementations gouvernementale ou indépendante chargée du contrôle et de la supervision des violations de règlementations ou de règles administratives spécifiques a pris des mesures réglementaires et administratives officielles. Ex : ACPR, AMF, Autorité De La Concurrence Law enforcement (plus de 130 listes): des personnes signalées comme recherchées sur un site officiel d’application des lois relevant du domaine, comme faisant l’objet d’une enquête ou comme étant arrêtées par un organe officiel de régulation ou la

2

police ou concernant des personnes ou des entités accusées, poursuivies et/ou

condamnées par un tribunal correctionnel compétent, en relation avec un délit

constituant un acte criminel

Ex : Interpol, Europol, FBI, Service Public Federal Justice Belgium, UK Customs

Politically Exposed Persons (plus de 1,9 million de PEP / PPE) : Personnes Politiquement Exposées, membres de la famille, associés proches, entreprises d’état. La rubrique PPE représente 45% de la base de données World-Check. Other Bodies: Ce sous-ensemble se compose de mots-clés (keywords) divers quiont été créés par nos équipes de recherche et sous lesquels sont rattachés desprofils de personnes physiques/morales impliquées dans des scandales financierstels que les Bahamas Leaks, Panama/Paradise Papers ; ou rattachées à desgroupes terroristes comme ISIS, des profils liés à des sanctions secondairessectorielles/narratives (Russie, Iran, Venezuela etc…). WC inclut aussi des profils « ADVERSE MEDIA » (plus de 1,1 million), à savoir des profils de personnes physiques/morales qui ne sont pas sous le coup de listes officielles, de sanctions ou PPE, mais qui sont impliquées dans des crimes WorldCheck sérieux (accusées, interrogées, enquêtées, arrêtées, inculpées, détenues, enjugement ou condamnées). Il s’agit de profils sur lesquels nous avons trouvé de la presse dépréciative, presse qui a été analysée et structurée sous des profils WC par nos Analystes.

Notre base données WC alimente plusieurs solutions de screening notamment

notre plateforme en ligne WORLD-CHECK ONE.

World-Check One est une solution « tout-en-un », son interface web permet :

• Filtrage manuel initial en mode requête/réponse

• Filtrage en masse par le biais du chargement de vos listes clients (format

.csv et .xlsx) directement dans notre solution (batch upload*)

• Monitoring en continu/vigilance constante* chaque jour vos contreparties

sont filtrées automatiquement contre world-check, vous êtes alerté par

email des mises à jour ou ajouts (ongoing screening*)

• Édition à la demande de rapports d’audit détaillés et complets constituant

une preuve d’obligation de vigilance.

• Moteur de recherche personnalisable choix du niveau de correspondance

des alertes, des sources

• Critères additionnels de recherche pour cibler votre screening et réduire

significativement le bruit (sexe, date de naissance, nationalité, pays de

résidence, imo etc…)

• Auto-résolution des faux-positifs et gestion automatique de l’homonymie

3

• Workflow intelligent facilitant la collaboration entre utilisateurs, le

transfert et l’escalation des dossiers à la conformité pour un contrôle de

2ème niveau.

• Nombreuses fonctionnalités admin

• Outil de remédiation/classement des résultats intégré

• Plateforme disponible en français (et anglais) parmi d’autres langues

• Zéro installation, un accès internet suffit Media-Check** recherche

adverse media (AI artificial intelligence, intelligent tagging et machine

learning)

• UBO Check** (nouveau!) pour l’identification des bénéficiaires uniques

(partenariat avec Dun&Bradstreet/Altares)

• World-Check One API* disponible pour intégration avec CRM

Le prix de World-Check One est de €103,50 par mois et par utilisateur.

*Le prix pour la solution World-Check One avec Filtrage en masse (batch) et

Monitoring en continu (ongoing screening) est de €273,50 par mois par utilisateur.

*Le prix pour la solution World-Check One avec Filtrage en masse (batch) et

Monitoring en continu (ongoing screening) est de €416 par mois pour 2

utilisateurs.

Chaque utilisateur additionnel est disponible pour €103,50 par mois.

**optionel

Veuillez consulter notre site pour plus d’informations:

https://www.refinitiv.com/en/products/world-check-kyc-screening/world-checkone-kyc-verification

Comment en savoir plus ou comment vous abonner ?

Pour une démonstration ou pour plus d’informations, vous pouvez contacter

Monsieur Christophe Vijvermans :

 Par téléphone : +32 2 897 26 06

 Par email : christophe.vijvermans@refinitiv.com

HERE ARE THE TOP REASONS TO USE

WORLD-CHECK RISK INTELLIGENCE:

Far beyond sanctions

World-Check covers 100% of sanctioned entities globally, but its

true value lies in the extensive research that goes far beyond

sanction and watch lists, which account for only 35% of total

World-Check content. This means you can also screen against

millions of records that you won’t find on any official lists, to help

you to mitigate any financial crime, regulatory and reputation

risks in line with your Risk Based Approach (RBA).

Truly global research

World-Check has an extensive research infrastructure with

offices situated in each global region. More than 400 full-time

researchers cover 240 countries in more than 65 languages.

Specialist research areas include sanctions, Political Exposed

Persons (PEPs) and countering financing of terrorism. Highly

skilled researchers cover financial crime, such as fraud, money

laundering, bribery and corruption as well as third-party risks

such as organized crime, human trafficking, wildlife crime,

human rights violations (including forced labor, slavery and child

labor), environmental crime, cyber crime and other crucial areas

of interest.

Strict quality-controlled inclusion criteria

Our researchers comply with strict research criteria and are

required to remain objective at all times in reporting what is

available in the reputable public domain. This process is subject

to quality control processes and is audited regularly. On a

monthly basis, World-Check adds more than 50,000 new records

and reviews approximately 80,000 records while also removing

selected records in accordance with our strict data retention

guidelines. This helps to ensure that the database remains as

up-to-date, accurate and relevant as possible.

PEPs and their associates

While PEPs do not necessarily represent a heightened risk,

legislation may require organizations to conduct specific PEP

due diligence. World-Check not only includes PEPs, but also

immediate relatives and close associates, because regulations

often require due diligence to be conducted on these extended

relational networks. Less than 50% of World-Check content

falls into the PEP category, and to enable targeted, risk-based

screening, it is also sub-categorized. This means you are able to

screen only the type of PEP that fits your risk policy.

Highly structured information

Each record represents a unique individual or entity and

contains more than 30 identifying fields, such as name, age,

date of birth, location, citizenship, etc. This detailed structure

allows for increased screening accuracy and configurability,

which dramatically cuts down on false positives. As regulations

evolve and greater demand is placed on compliance operations,

companies require data content solutions that help to simplify

remediation, not complicate it.

Not mere data aggregation Because software alone cannot turn data into intelligence, World-Check goes beyond data aggregation. Using reputable public domain data, researchers search for connections betweensubjects, business or family relationships, which helps them to uncover networks that could pose a heightened risk. Moreover,researchers refresh and update records adding secondary identifiers, aliases and detailed further information, with verifiable sources to assist you with matching and match resolution. The result is structured, examined information that is deduplicated and quality controlled.

Help protect your business from financial crime and reduce risk by fulfilling your KYC due diligence screening obligations with accurate and structured information. Used and trusted by the world’s biggest companies, World-Check (R) Risk Intelligence powers a variety of identity verification, anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) and politically exposed person (PEP) screening and due

diligence processes.

The top reasons for using

World-Check

Visit refinitiv.com/world-check

RE764668/2-19

The top reasons for using World-Check 2

Driving operational efficiency

World-Check has created exclusive features that are aimed at further enhancing the compliance process to save you time, money, and strain on resources. These features give you the

ability to reduce remediation time, increase search accuracy and support a sophisticated screening process. In many cases, false positives have been reduced from 30% to 15%. Features

include, among others, the sub-classification of PEPs to offer greater granularity to this often complicated area, the highlighting of non-Latin names, and the translation of key record information sections to help compliance departments with a multinational

staff complete the remediation work faster.

Superior AI-powered negative media coverage Media Check harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enable more efficient and effective navigation of media content relevant to helping you meet your Know Your Customer and regulatory screening due diligence obligations. Media Check structures this content using intelligent tagging and also detects and enhances relevancy between content themes and entities to improve screening efficiency and reduce false positives. It offers customizable settings and optional on-going monitoring ensuring you never miss an update. Proof of due diligence

World-Check provides key information to assist you in complying with global laws for KYC, AML, CFT and PEPs and forms part of an auditable due diligence process. Depending on the software

platform chosen, remediation efforts can be stored, printed, emailed or saved for future reference and include a full synopsis, links to all sources, status within the sanction or watch list(s), a time stamp and a comments field.

Multiple ways to access World-Check data

World-Check and Refinitiv have developed deep partnerships

with both established technology and software leaders and

emerging reg-tech partners to provide an interconnected value

chain that can support our customers’ varying and unique

businesses. From small businesses to the world’s largest

institutions and corporations, Refinitiv can scale with

our customers respective of their needs.

World-Check data can be accessed in a number of different

ways. Our award-winning World-Check One platform offers a

workflow screening solution suitable for small or large teams.

A direct data feed is delivered in common formats for easy

integration into company platforms, or through filter partners and

software integrators. APIs, including one specifically for once-off

single payment and transactions screening, with no tracking.

Our internal hosting solution Screening Deployed allows you to

keep confidential data behind your own secure IT infrastructure.

Our Customer Risk Screener is specifically designed for and

available to Salesforce users. With so many options available, we

can help you choose the best one for your needs, backed up by

experienced technical support and a 24/7 customer help desk.

Thought leadership and powerful

partnerships

We produce a large variety of thought leadership articles,

white papers and webcasts from our own and third-party

subject matter experts on current issues available to you at no

additional cost. In January 2018, together with World Economic

Forum and Euorpol, we formed the Global Coalition to Fight

Financial Crime to improve the effectiveness of the global

AML/CFT regime. We also provide regular global road shows

and regional events, which enable you to discuss key topics and

help us stay connected to you and our partners.

Connected compliance

Refinitiv is committed to connected compliance within the

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) sector, actively bringing

together all parts of the KYC and third-party risk due diligence

process to offer you greater integration, simplicity of workflow

and the best possible content. A key part of the AML/CFT

strategy is World-Check, which alongside identity verification,

on-boarding, enhanced due diligence and transaction

monitoring, powers a variety of risk-screening processes.

World-Check is designed to alert users to possible risk and to situations where further scrutiny may be appropriate. This does not imply that subjects included in World-Check

necessarily pose actual risk.

About World-Check

World-Check is a risk intelligence database which helps organizations across the world meet their regulatory obligations, make

informed decisions and help prevent them from inadvertently being used to launder the proceeds of financial crime or association

with corrupt business practices. The database is managed by a team of over 400 highly trained researchers, speaking more than

65 languages, who monitor more than 700 sanctions, regulatory and law enforcement lists and thousands of media sources, as

well as company information and regulatory filings, to ensure World-Check’s data is accurate and up-to-date. The information in

World-Check is made available on a subscription basis only to those who require it to carry out due diligence or other screening

activities in accordance with their legal or regulatory obligations or risk management procedures designed to combat financial crime.

World-Check One

Finding Hidden Risks

2 Refinitiv | World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks | Refinitiv 3

A better way to

help identify

financial crime,

regulatory and

reputational risk

World-Check® One is an essential

screening platform created to support,

simplify and accelerate your customer

due diligence needs.

It simplifies screening for money laundering, sanctions and

terrorist financing; enables detailed monitoring of Politically

Exposed Person (PEP) relationships and networks; and is

customizable to identify a variety of specific third-party risks.

• Advanced Name Matching Algorithms

• Rich Data

• Secondary Matching

• Fewer False Positives

• Faster Match Resolution

• Batch Upload

• On-going Rescreening

• Superior Relevant Media Content Screening

Leverage World-Check Risk Intelligence,

Software and Services

World-Check One combines World-Check Risk Intelligence

with the next generation of Screening software. The

software is built to maximize our proprietary World-Check

data, capitalizing on the power of multiple secondary

identifiers and additional information fields. With the

availability of Enhanced Due Diligence reports and our

Screening Resolution Service, organizations have the

customer risk identification tools they need to focus on the

records that matter most.

Screening software designed for World-Check

Risk Intelligence

AWARDS

• Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence

Best Anti-Money Laundering Solution 2018.

• Central Banking FinTech RegTech

Global Awards

Best Anti-Money Laundering Technology

Provider in 2018.

• Wealth Briefing Asia Award

Best Risk Management Technology Award

in 2015.

• GRC 20/20 Award

Award for third-party management in 2015.

• Asia Risk Awards

Technology Development of the Year

in 2014.

CURRENT CAPABILITIES

• Powered by World-Check Risk Intelligence

• Single Name Checks for manual name checking

• Initial and On-going Screening of multiple millions of records

• Batch Screening

• Zero Footprint Screening

• API

• API Zero Footprint Screening

• User Interface available in multiple languages.

• Watchlist Screening gives the ability to upload in-house and

third-party lists to screen against.

• Media Check AI-powered negative media screening tool

helps you pinpoint the media content most relevant to helping

AI-powered negative media screening tool helps you pinpoint

meet your regulatory and legislative compliance requirements.

NEW CAPABILITIES

• Identify Ultimate Beneficial Ownership

Powered by market-leading Dun and Bradstreet UBO data,

search and screen for regulatory and reputational risk with

World-Check Risk Intelligence, with our opt in feature UBO

Check, all on one platform.

• Improved Workflow

Our Enhanced Case Management functionality facilitates

better visibility and improved granularity of records to help

speed up the remediation process.

• Vessel Due Diligence

With IHS Maritime data check vessels for ownership structure,

IMOs, and screen for any sanction and or regulatory risk with

World-Check Risk Intelligence, all on our Vessel Check feature.

4 Refinitiv | World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks | Refinitiv 5

World-Check One delivers a more

efficient approach

WORLD-CHECK ONE LEVERAGES:

World-Check Risk

Intelligence

Find hidden risk in

business relationships

and human networks.

World-Check provides trusted information to help businesses comply with

regulations and identify potential financial crime. Since its inception, World-Check

has served the Know Your Customer (KYC) and third-party screening needs of the

world’s largest firms; simplifying day-to-day onboarding and monitoring decisions

and helping businesses comply with anti-money laundering and countering

financing of terrorism legislation. World-Check intelligence is sourced from the

public domain, is de-duplicated, structured into individual reports and linked where

associations or human networks occur. Each action is underpinned by a meticulous,

quality controlled and regulated research process.

In addition to 100% sanctions coverage, additional risk-based information is

sourced from extensive global media research by more than 400 research analysts

working in over 60 languages, covering 240 countries. Information is collated from

an extensive network of hundreds of thousands of reputable sources, including:

700+ sanction, watch, regulatory and law enforcement lists; local and international

government records; country specific data sources; international adverse electronic

and physical media searches; English and foreign language data sources.

Sophisticated Software

A unified platform

approach to customer

due diligence.

The highly scalable solution is built for single users or large teams to support a

highly targeted approach for screening during KYC on-boarding, ongoing monitoring

and rescreening cycles. It makes remediation quicker and more intelligent and is

adaptable to meet changes in regulation.

Additional Services

We help organizations

to optimize their

resources and reduce

operational cost.

Screening Resolution Service – Our service highlights positive and possible

matches for any customer identification program, detecting heightened risk

individuals and entities, screened against World-Check Risk Intelligence.

By using a managed service like Screening Resolution Service, your overall cost of

compliance can be reduced, and departments are freed up to focus their efforts on

other important activities such as tracking and implementing regulatory change.

Enhanced Due Diligence Reports – Use our Enhanced Due Diligence reports to

help you comply with anti-money laundering, anti-bribery, and corruption regulations

or ahead of a merger, acquisition, or joint venture. You can also use them for thirdparty risk assessment, onboarding decision-making, and identifying beneficial

ownership structures.

Using only ethical and non-intrusive research methods, we’re committed to

principles of integrity and accountability. Subjects aren’t aware when we carry out

an investigation, and we never misrepresent our activities. In addition, we have

a dedicated risk and control team performing regular audits of the service and

external accreditation to ISAE 3000 standard by PwC.

World-Check Customer Risk Screener – The World-Check Customer Risk Screener

connects your customer and third-party data from Salesforce with our proprietary

World-Check Risk Intelligence.

By connecting World-Check data to Salesforce you can quickly decide whether

to onboard, the vast majority of entities being screened, or if further due diligence

is required.

Balancing the regulatory and operational burden requires organizations to take a more

targeted approach to customer due diligence. Organizations are often having to do

more with less. There is a need for a more efficient approach to the tools, technology

and operations that support customer due diligence.

WORLD-CHECK ONE BENEFITS

More precision, less noise

Focus on the information that matters

to make informed, targeted decisions

faster. World-Check One enables greater

customization and control at the name

matching level to screen against specific

lists or data sets, or specific fields

within those data sets, such as gender,

nationality and date of birth.

Lowering false positives

Multiple secondary identifiers in WorldCheck Risk Intelligence, combined with

configurable name matching algorithms

and filtering technology in World-Check

One, helps to reduce false positives to a

minimum.

Intelligent teamwork

The case management tool enables

managers to define customized workflow

to route cases to the right individuals and

specialist teams, reducing cycle times

and promoting speed and efficiency.

Teams can spend more time focused on

investigations of highest concern.

Get more done with less

World-Check One is designed to reduce

the burden of daily customer screening.

Customizable searches, reduced false

positives, ongoing screening capability

and improved workflow result in reduced

cycle times.

Streamline the

screening process

Our World-Check One API allows

the integration of large volumes of

information and advanced functionalities

into existing workflows and internal

systems – increasing operational

efficiency of the screening process for

on-boarding, Know Your Customer (KYC)

and third-party risk due diligence.

One solution to screen

multiple lists

Watchlist Screening allows users to

upload both internal and third-party

lists to World-Check One and uniformly

apply the matching logic to all data sets,

ensuring minimization of false positives

and consistency of results.

More precise media screening

Negative media forms part of a best

practice approach to customer due

diligence and ongoing risk assessment.

Powered by AI delivers next-generation

media screening of unstructured media

along with improved relevancy of results

and workflow integration to help you

make better decisions.

Audit trail* and reporting

capabilities

World-Check One provides an extensive

auditing capability with date stamped

actions for all users and administrators

involved in the match resolution process.

It includes detailed reports that can be

used as part of management reporting

and regulatory proof of due diligence.

*Not applicable for clients that do not require or want an audit trail.

6 Refinitiv | World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks World-Check One – Finding Hidden Risks | Refinitiv 7

Simplifying the compliance workflow

1 User friendly

Strong use of iconography for key

tasks. Simplifies navigation with a

one-click approach.

2 Key data

Map your customer with the relevant

secondary identifiers in World-Check

to dramatically reduce false positives.

3 Rapid resolution

The resolution toolkit with status,

risk level and notes, enables fast

and effective match resolution.

4 Data comparison

Customer records are presented in

a clear comparison table.

5 Match quality

At-a-glance view of screening match strength. World-Check One’s easy-to-use interface helps compliance teams work more efficiently Collaboration tools Enhanced enterprise-level case management capabilities facilitate work on cases with assigned colleagues and teams when investigating risk, to ensure all decisions and discussions are captured as part of your audit trail. Secondary matching Apply secondary matching rules at list level based on your

approach. Greater control enables reduced false positives.

User experienceProven user interface promotes minimum user interaction.

Cross team communicationLanguage capabilities, ideal for multi-national companiesand teams remediation.Prove due diligenceEach step of the screening process is tracked and savedfor auditing purposes. To satisfy regulatory demands,organizations can retrieve a detailed report showing thedecision-making process and individuals involved duringevery stage of remediation.