world-sleep-day-causes-discussion-on-what-dreams-are-most-common

According to research, the average person has three to five dreams per night; however, they are often quickly forgotten… but not all of them.

For those which are remembered, what are most common? Just in time for World Sleep Day, the team at http://www.USBettingReport.com ​ wanted to find out.

By analyzing Google search data during the last 12 months, the report reveals which of America’s most common dreams and nightmares have been most frequently searched for – highlighting their increase of ‘interest’ over the last year.

For Indiana, the search data found the most Common Dreams are about:

Aliens /UFO’s

Teeth Falling Out

Being Attacked by Bugs

Speaking Another Language

In Michigan, the top most common dream is about ghosts.

