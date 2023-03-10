world-women-entrepreneurs-summit-begins-tomorrow-in-abu-dhabi

Abu Dhabi will play host to the World Women Entrepreneurs Summit (WWES) on Friday, 10th March 2023, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary President of Emirates Business Women Council (EBWC).

The two-day summit will be held under the theme ‘’Impact of Digital Transformation on Business”, which aligns with the UAE Strategy 2031 – 2071 for digital leadership which enhances the status of female entrepreneurs locally, regionally, and globally.

The summit will gather over 400 business leaders, policymakers, experts, and women entrepreneurs from more than 35 countries to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the digital world.

Other participants include economic institutions, businesswomen’s councils, foreign business councils, commercial attachés, Arab and foreign diplomatic corps, and representatives of women’s associations working in the country

The summit will discuss the future vision for the growth of the business sector in light of enabling digital transformation and the economic opportunities that will arise as a result of this transformation, promoting innovation and cooperation, and drawing a new future for business.

The summit will also focus on cybersecurity, especially in the e-commerce sector, artificial intelligence, and the responsible use of innovation as one of the most important pillars of digital transformation, increasing business growth opportunities, and raising the level of effectiveness and efficiency for companies.