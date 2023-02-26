World’s emissions targets at risk if pace of change doesn’t pick up: Rio Tinto

by Vittorio Rienzo
26 Febbraio 2023
world’s-emissions-targets-at-risk-if-pace-of-change-doesn’t-pick-up:-rio-tinto


Mining giant Rio Tinto warns the world is struggling to build enough clean energy to replace fossil fuels at the speed needed to hit increasing climate targets.

