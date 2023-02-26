World’s emissions targets at risk if pace of change doesn’t pick up: Rio Tinto by Vittorio Rienzo 26 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Mining giant Rio Tinto warns the world is struggling to build enough clean energy to replace fossil fuels at the speed needed to hit increasing climate targets. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “World’s emissions targets at risk if pace of change doesn’t pick up: Rio Tinto” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “World’s emissions targets at risk if pace of change doesn’t pick up: Rio Tinto”