Would robo-debt be a bigger scandal if its victims weren’t on welfare?

by valipomponi
10 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
would-robo-debt-be-a-bigger-scandal-if-its-victims-weren’t-on-welfare?


If we are honest, welfare and dole recipients are treated as outsiders and therefore, in the eyes of our political leaders, don’t really count.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Would robo-debt be a bigger scandal if its victims weren’t on welfare?

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: