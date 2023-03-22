wrongful-death-lawsuit-filed,-stabbing-death-of-inmate

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed after the stabbing death of an inmate.

It happened at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Juwan Jones, a 25-year-old South Bend man was stabbed by fellow inmate Charles Johnson after an argument, with a sharp metal object. Jones was serving a 30-year-sentence for attempted murder.

The wrongful death suit says that the prison failed to get to Jones with timely medical attention, with Jones arriving at the hospital an hour after the stabbing took place.

The lawsuit says that the stabbing happened at 2:50 p.m. and that staff came at 3:11 p.m. EMS was called at 3:18 p.m. and arrived at 3:23 p.m. Jones arrived at the hospital at 3:49 p.m..

The prison was allegedly understaffed when the stabbing took place, in Oct. 2021.

The lawsuit is seeking $20 million in damages.

Vito Califano