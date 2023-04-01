WWE WrestleMania 39 Live Updates: Lineup, Start Time, Reaction

WWE’s signature show, WrestleMania, returns to California for the first time since 2015.

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-day event (April 1 and 2) at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood and headlined by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, who will compete in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship on Night 2.

Night 1 Lineup (April 1):

WWE United States Championship: John Cena vs. Austin Theory Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Becky Lynch & Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CNTRL Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio Fatal Four-Way Showcase: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman Night 2 Lineup (April 2):

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Fatal Four-Way Showcase: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green Previous WrestleMania events in California: WrestleMania 2: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena (1986)WrestleMania VII: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena (1991)WrestleMania: XII: Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim (1996)WrestleMania 2000: Arrowhead Pond (2000)WrestleMania 21: Staples Center (2005)WrestleMania 31: Santa Clara (2015)

Pre-match reading:

Bianca Belair prepares for title defense against Asuka WWE’s WrestleMania 39 takes center stage in Southern California Cody Rhodes views WrestleMania 39 as ‘biggest chapter’ of his career WWE just made the dreams of 20 Make-A-Wish kids come true Ontario’s Sol Ruca is the NXT woman up in WWE Photos: WWE stars enjoy day with veterans, kids in advance of Wrestlemania in Inglewood Live updates:

A Twitter List by JHWreporter

James H. Williams | Assistant Sports Editor – Digital James H. Williams joined the Southern California News Group in 2013 with a passion for sports, social media and journalism that has led to his role as an Assistant Sports Editor with an emphasis on digital content. When covering a local sporting event, he can be found roaming the sidelines and at the snack bar during halftime. Williams also covers the UCLA football team (since 2019), esports and other entertainment-related events for the group.

Ufficio Stampa