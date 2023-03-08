Xero axes up to 800 jobs as tech downturn deepens

by pappa2200
9 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
xero-axes-up-to-800-jobs-as-tech-downturn-deepens


The accounting software maker is the latest major technology firm to slash positions, following Atlassian earlier in the week.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Xero axes up to 800 jobs as tech downturn deepens

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: