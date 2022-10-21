yas-acres-long-weekender-party-brings-four-days-of-family-fun-to-abu-dhabi

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club is hosting a four-day family community event to celebrate its season opener. The big Long Weekenderevent runs from Thursday, October 20th to Sunday, October 23rd, 2022.

The Yas Acres Golf & Country Club Long Weekender will feature plenty of activities for the kids, as well as extensive food and beverage offers, numerous golf activations, and padel. Highlights of the four-days include the opening of two new restaurant and bars, Acres Grill House and The Black Room.

To kick things off on Thursday20thOctober, there will be Al Forno cooked up all day at Roots Bar & Kitchen with 10 dishes all freshly baked in the restaurant’s Queen Oven, with prices starting from just AED 49.

Free Padel Lessons

Thursday will also see plenty of sporting action with a complimentary Padel Clinic from 5 pm to 8 pm, with RRA Padel coaches, and inclusive of rental racquets and balls for all participants at no cost. Try out the UAE’s biggest sporting craze!

Friday sees the launch of Yas Acres Grill House from5-11pm. An elevated grill house in the heart of Yas Island, enjoy a sharing set menu dinner with a welcome drink and beverage pairings to celebrate the venue’s opening. Advance bookings recommended. All-day Al Forno will also continue at Roots, with a children’s arts & craft corner from 5-7pm.

50% off all Dining

On Saturday, enjoy the ultimate dining offer! A special dining discount of 50% off at any one of the three restaurants at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club; Acres Grill House, The Black Room and Roots, for bookings between 7pm and 9pm. During the day, Saturday offers a family pool day experience, free for kids aged 12 and below, and AED 50 per adult.An all-day craft market will be available from 11am-8pm, which includes kids buffet and additional activities such as a bouncy castle, mug painting, magic show, necklace and bracelet making, balloon making, face painting, free swim, gymnastic and football clinics.

On Sunday the Root all-day Al Forno continues, and guests are also welcome to join the range forFestival of Golf.The Acres Big Brunch across all three restaurantsis available, complete with kid’s entertainment, from 12.30-3.30pm.

Festival of Golf

Beginners are invited to get into golf with complimentary golf clinics. For golf enthusiasts, there’s a full golfing schedule all four days, from a Ladies’ Day, member and society events, with the final action on Sunday celebrating a Festival of Golf; free golf clinics,a par 3 competition, and longest drive, pitching and putting challenges. The Festival of Golf runs from 7am to 5pm.

FACT BOX – OFFERS:

Thursday, 20th October

All day Al Forno at Roots, 9AM -10PM

Dishes are individually priced between AED 49 – AED 79 for each

Complimentary Padel Clinics by RRA Padel, 5PM – 8PM

Friday, 21st October

All day Al Forno at Roots, 9AM -10PM with Kids Art & Crafts Corner, 5PM-7PM

Menus are individually priced between AED 49 – AED 79

Yas Acres Grill House Launch, 5PM – 11PM

Sharing set menu dinner with a welcome drink and beverage pairings

AED 490 with house beverages, AED 240 with soft beverages

Advance bookings recommended.

Saturday, 22nd October

All day Al Forno at Roots, 9AM -10PM

Menus are individually priced between AED 49 – AED 79

Craft Market: 11AM-8PM

Ladies Pink Golf Day , 9am Shotgun

Welcome beverage on arrival (Bucks Fizz, Prosecco, Tea or Coffee with Pastries). Pairs golf event with prizes from Ping and Titleist, post golf sharing platters and bubbles. AED 200 per player.

Family Pool Day

Free Entry for children aged 12 years and below: 11AM-3PM. Entry for adults is AED 50. DJ from 3pm.

Free swim, gymnastic and football clinics for children

Enjoy a special dining discount of 50% off at one of these restaurants for bookings between 7pm and 9pm:

Acres Grill House, The Black Room and Roots. Advance bookings required.

Sunday, 23rd October

Festival of Golf, 9AM – 5PM

Par 3 Challenge, 9AM-12PM

Long Drive Challenge, 12PM-2PM. Prize: Win a Titleist TSR Driver (Men’s, Ladies & Juniors’)

Free Beginners Golf Clinics, 2PM-5PM.

Nearest to the Pin Challenge, 2PM-5PM. Prize: Win an SM9 Wedge (Men’s, Ladies & Juniors’)

Putting Challenge, 2PM-5PM. Prize: Win a Scotty Cameron Putter (Men’s, Ladies & Juniors’)

Acres Big Brunch with Live Music and Kids Entertainment,12:30PM-3:30PM

– AED 380 with house beverages and AED 250 for soft beverages

Make sure to bring the family and friends to visit Yas Acres Golf & Country Club any day during the long weekend this October. For more information on Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, as well as further details on what’s taking place, please visit: https://www.viyagolf.com/weekender | Golf enquirers: Phone no 02 404 3004.Dining booking lmakaba@viygolf.com

