Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day-to-night destination kicked off the outdoor season on November 4 with an all-new series of live music sessions, ‘Jazz by the Bay’. The dynamic program is open to the public and is set to run every weekend until November 27, from Friday till Sunday, between 5:00pm – 11:00pm.

The first weekend of the month-long music showcase brought together an enthralling line-up of jazz acts including, crooners, saxophonists, jazz ballet duets and family favourite, ‘Mirror Man.’ For the remainder of the month, performances will take place across two stages conveniently located both on the boardwalk next to CENTRAL, as well as the arena plaza, adjacent to Lock, Stock & Barrel.

Guests can enjoy foot tapping jazz themed performances, in addition to the wide range of international culinary concepts, and dynamic mix of licensed restaurants and lounges available at Yas Bay Waterfront such as Asia Asia, Akiba Dori, Lock Stock & Barrel, La Carnita, The Lighthouse, and Hunter & Barrel. The destination is a must-visit for foodies seeking outdoor experiences that will undoubtedly impress. With the dining and leisure offering at Yas Bay Waterfront growing day by day, guests can also look forward to new additions, including several first-to-Abu Dhabi concepts such as EL&N and more.

For a full gallery of high-res images of Jazz by the Bay, please click here. For more information, contact 800YASBAY or visit www.yasbay.ae

The post Yas Bay Waterfront Launches Enthralling Line Up Of Performances At ‘Jazz By The Bay’ first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Rienzo