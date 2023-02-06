yas-island-abu-dhabi-announces-the-‘world’s-best-job’-winner

Following two weeks of exciting and highly creative submissions by hopeful applicants from all over the world, Yas Island Abu Dhabi has now announced its latest ambassador. With thousands of online applications from across over 100 countries,Ayax Bader, a marketeer from Argentina and a resident of the UAE, has shown the judges why he deserves the World’s Best Job. Taghreed Alsaeed,Group Communications & Destination Marketing at Miral Group, presented Ayax with the coveted prize at Yas Island’s Yas Marina Circuit HQ.

Earlier in January, the competition witnessed five shortlisted candidates with the potential to Hart-ifyYas Island; the final five received immense support and engagement from the audience. The competition saw the highest ever engagement recorded on social media for the brand.

Today, Ayaxhas proven that he is ready to make the island hart-to-beat. With a $100,000 salary and a luxurious hotel stay in addition to exciting perks in store, stay tuned for howAyaxtakes on Yas Island, the world’s premier leisure and tourism destination, where visitors get to experience a whole new level of entertainment.

For more information,please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/

