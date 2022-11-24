yas-island-celebrates-uae’s-51st-national-day-with-a-host-of-cultural-activities-and-radiant-fireworks-display

In celebration of UAE National Day, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, will host a series of live entertainment and events every day from 1 – 3 December. The celebrations will include an Ayallah performance across all Yas Island destinations including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi to mark the country’s 51st anniversary. In addition, visitors can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays as part of the destination’s celebrations on 2nd December at 9pm.

In honor of National Day, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will feature a large UAE Flag for visitors to use as a background for photo opportunities, while Yas Waterworld is inviting guests to enjoy an interactive journey to learn more about the Emirati culture with a number of activities and live entertainment, including falcon handlers, oud players and rababh performers,as well as henna &face painting.

In addition, guests can celebrate the UAE National Day with Yas Island’s Stay and Play* package offering for a truly memorable holiday. Staycationers booking the exceptional offer will enjoy a stay at one of the destination’s world-class hotels and receive access to one of the three award-winning theme parks for every day booked.

For more information, bookings, and terms and condition, please visit: www.yasisland.ae

