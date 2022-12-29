yas-island-rounds-up-a-record-year-with-over-80-global-awards-and-accolades

As another successful year comes to a close,Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, rounds off their action-packed 2022 with over 80 awards and accolades. The destination and its plethora of world-class theme parks, luxury hotels, innovative experiences, resorts and acclaimed eateries, alongside unmatched customer services, has been recognised across a series of global and local awards platforms.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: “We are proud with this achievement, witnessing yet another year of incredible work from our teams, all of whom have worked tirelessly to elevate Yas Island’s offering and reputation. The more than 80 local and global accolades received, is testament to Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment. Home to award-winning attractions and experiences, the Island is integral to the overall growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry.”

Global acclaim at The World Travel Awards

Yas island and its world-class theme parks, experiences and attractions were recognised with seven awards in the globally renowned World Travel Awards in 2022. In addition to scooping the accolade of ‘World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022’,Yas Island received the flagship‘ Middle East’s Leading Tourism Development’ award for the fourth consecutive year, testament to the global reputation Yas Island as the leisure and entertainment hub. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was yet again named the ‘World’s Leading Theme Park 2022’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2022’, while the Emirati-themed waterpark Yas Water world, was recognised as ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park 2022’ and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, was named as ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022’.Across the awards, the record-breaking adventure hub CLYMB Abu Dhabi, boasting the world’s largest indoor flight chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, was awarded the accolade of ‘Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2022’.

Epic accolades at the Arabian Best of Best Awards

Yas Island reaffirmed their status with their number of acclaimed awards at the coveted Arabian Best of Best Awards, including Best Family Attraction for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Best Indoor Theme Park for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Best Indoor Adventure Park for CLYMB and Best Entertainment DestinationYas Island.

Taking the stage at the International Travel Awards

Yas Theme Parks and attractions we recommended in three regional categories in the International Travel Awards, which celebrates global tourism destinations, attractions and hotels.

Yas Water world received Best Waterpark in the Middle East and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was recognised as the Best Family Attraction in the Middle East.

Compelling recognition as a leading motorsports, golfing, lifestyle and dining destination

Yas Island’s portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lifestyle offerings have received plaudits during 2022 across multiple categories including dining, entertainment as well as motorsports and golf.

Yas Marina Circuit and Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi won gold for Best Sport Event of the Year, Best Sports Marketing Campaign and Best Fan Engagement at a Professional Sports Event at the acclaimed annual Sports Industry Awards (SPIA).

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, also received recognition by the UAE’s coveted What’s On awards, with awards including Highly commended Favourite Luxury Staycation and Highly commended Favourite Brunch. The hotel also achieved Best Business Hotel in Abu Dhabi in the Business Traveller Awards, as well as Best All Day Dining Restaurant for Garage in the Fact Magazine Dining Awards. The hotel’s team were also celebrated in the Hotelier Middle East Awards with AzniveBoghossian receiving Young Hotelier of the Year.

The What’s On Awards also recognised a number of dining experiences in the happening Yas Bay, from Favourite European Restaurant for The Lighthouse to Favourite Indian Restaurant forZeera by buddha bar, Favourite Bar for Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, FavouriteDaycation for Café del Mar and Favourite Steakhouse for Hunter & Barrel. The What’s On Awards further recognised Yas Island’s Belgian Café as their favourite restaurant for Pub Grub and Still’s as their favourite ladies night. The coveted Fact Dining Award’s 2022 also took to Yas Island to award Filini Garden as their favourite destination for alfresco dining.

The Retail & Leisure Industry Awards further recognised Yas Mall as the Most Immersive Attraction and Experience this year, as well as an award for Innovation in Technology.

Yas Island’s lifestyle and culinary offerings were also recognised by consumer magazines such as What’s On, naming Ferrari World Abu Dhabi as Favourite Attraction and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi being awarded Highly Commended Attraction.

Yas Marina also achieved recognition in the Blue Flag Awards for their environmental category, as well as the 5 Gold Anchor Platinum’s awarding Yas Marina the Marina Excellence award.

Garnering industry recognition

Yas Island’stheme parks continued to dazzle on the industry stage during 2022 with multiple plaudits received for Yas Theme Parks during the annual Stevie Awards. The Stevie Awards which celebrate the best in business recognised Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’sfor Outstanding Achievement in Themed Consumer Experiences, as well as an Outstanding Achievement Award in Live Events for Yas Water World. The Stevie Awards further awarded Ferrari World Abu Dhabi with a Bronze Award for Innovation in Use of Events, whilst Yas Water World received a Silver Award for Innovation in Consumer Events, as well as Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi achieving a Gold Award in Innovation in the Use of Celebrities.

Yas Island also received recognition in the globally acclaimed Effie’s awards, being awarded Gold for its campaign Stayin’ on Yas and two Silver awards for the Chief Island Officer campaign. The awards for the globally renowned campaigns did not stop there however, with the destination being widely recognized in the Smarties Awards Platform. These awesome feats included a Gold Award for Audio/Voice Sonic Branding for YasYas Baby, Gold Award in Cross Platform Digital for YasYas Baby, Silver Award for the Chief Island Officer campaign for Short/Long Form Video, Silver Award for Chief Island Officer campaign in Cross Platform Digital, Social & Influencer commerce and Partnerships Marketing. Additionally, the Smarties awarded Yas Island bronze awards for Lead Generation for the Chief Island Officer Campaign and another Bronze Award for Brand Experience for YasYas Baby.

With further industry accomplishments, Yas Island won 1 gold and 2 silver awards at the Middle East PR Awards, with Best Use of Influencer/Brand Ambassador for Kevin Hart, Best Travel and Tourism Campaign for Kevin Hart and Best Consumer Services Campaign for YasYas Baby.

Recognised by consumers worldwide

Yas Theme Parks and attractions continue to surprise and delight visitors while garnering guest accolades across popular global consumer review platforms such as TripAdvisor. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Water world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabieach earned the ‘Travelers Choice Award 2022’.Based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers from around the world, the TripAdvisorAwardsrecognise and reward the very best tourism establishments in terms of service, quality and customer satisfaction.

Setting the gold standard with innovative technology and seamless experiences

Yas Island debuted FacePass contactless technology in 2021 at its theme parks as part of its promise of creating a world-class wall-less destination using the latest technology, which had been recognised this year in the Park World Excellence Awards, as well as a Gold Stevie Award for Best Consumer Product and Innovation.

The region’s best leisure attractions

Yas Island received a host of epic accolades at the MENA Leisure and Entertainment Awards, with CLYMB Abu Dhabi being named Best Sport/Adventure-based Entertainment and Best Design of a Facility.

