yas-marina-circuit-provides-fan-entry-guide-for-unreal-#abudhabigp-weekend

Ahead of the biggest #AbuDhabiGP in the event’s history, Yas Marina Circuit has spectators covered with an ultimate guide to visiting the Yas Island-based circuit ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.

Fans who have e-tickets for the Grandstand, Abu Dhabi Hill and Yas Suites are advised to download their e-tickets ahead of their visit to the circuit with more information on getting to and from the venue, knowing what to bring and where to find essential event info all available on the YasHUB app.

To help avoid delays and ensure smooth access, the organisers are also encouraging people to arrive early and have their physical tickets ready at the gates. Besides watching the F1 races, people can enjoy a wide array of live entertainment in the Oasis areas with plenty of activities lined up between Thursday to Sunday for all.

To view the ultimate spectators’ guide, click here.

